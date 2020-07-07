 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 7
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-07 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 7

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I think Coach Howard is an amazing coach, a good guy. He’s super fun to talk to."
— New Michigan commit Will Tschetter

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Hoops Recruiting: Who's Next? Plus, More On Pledge Will Tschetter

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Will Tschetter Pledges To U-M

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Can Michigan Score More Big Recruiting Wins In July?

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Analyst: If Livers Returns, Michigan Has Two Big Ten POY Caliber Players

Corey Evans, Rivals: Michigan lands Rivals150 forward Will Tschetter

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}