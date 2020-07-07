TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 7

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 7
Tweets of the day
Okay, we’ll do that.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 6, 2020
Can’t wait for more @Ronnieb_8! https://t.co/lsOIKZ7P0S
The first college football program to wear @Jumpman23. pic.twitter.com/OD6EnxmbMk— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 6, 2020
Happy Birthday Jaron 🎂🎉— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) July 6, 2020
We are so appreciated of all that you bring big fella — on the court & off the court! Enjoy your day & stay safe! pic.twitter.com/0JmddOwk5m
James Franklin has a losing record against Jim Harbaugh and an even worse record against Brady Hoke. https://t.co/MOdhtEcVWF— LG (@LGhail) July 6, 2020
It’s a Michigan basketball Monday at The Wolverine.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) July 6, 2020
◾️Will Tschetter Commits: https://t.co/8Jm5NKVxaX
◾️Who’s Next? Plus, More On Will Tschetter: https://t.co/McnygJE2UY
◾️Analyst On Isaiah Livers And Franz Wagner: https://t.co/OmdCL7VxIC pic.twitter.com/uhxmm3V5AC
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Hoops Recruiting: Who's Next? Plus, More On Pledge Will Tschetter
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Will Tschetter Pledges To U-M
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Can Michigan Score More Big Recruiting Wins In July?
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Analyst: If Livers Returns, Michigan Has Two Big Ten POY Caliber Players
• Corey Evans, Rivals: Michigan lands Rivals150 forward Will Tschetter
