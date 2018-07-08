"Growing up, I loved the Trey Burke team, and just everything about Michigan. The Fab Five was a great, great team too, and that was a great documentary on them — I loved it. The Michigan colors always get your attention, and Coach B[eilein] is a great coach — I’ve always known that. I even rooted for them in this year’s tournament — I’ve always loved Michigan basketball and am so glad I’m going to be a part of it."

— Denton (Tex.) Guyer four-star small forward and Michigan commit Jalen Wilson.