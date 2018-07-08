The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 8
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
DJ Carton will cut his school list to three on Sunday night, per his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Oby1bw6IWy— Alex Bozich (@insidethehall) July 7, 2018
Blessed to Receive an Invite to the 2019 #ArmyBowl !!!!! 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/EFdZhuzjb1— E.Juice¹ (@ericdgray1) July 7, 2018
Despite L, @D_Bo20 leads @MiamiHEAT with 18 pts on 7-for-10 FGs & 4-for-6 from deep!@NBASummerLeague stats👇— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 7, 2018
✔️ 4 games / 4 starts
✔️ 13.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG
✔️ 61.5% FG (19-for-31)
✔️ 60.9% 3FG (14-for-23)
✔️ 3.5 👌 per game
Don't sleep on Duncan!#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/gn8If91kVY
Duncan Robinson is lighting up the 3rd quarter in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/mzLpacqESV— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 7, 2018
Somebody sign Duncan Robinson!!— Brent Hibbitts (@BHibbitts32) July 7, 2018
It's OFFICIAL!— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 8, 2018
The #Pistons have signed free agent forward Glenn Robinson III
Welcome @GRIII! #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/QycBNdBY3Q
No, he’s just @RashanAGary.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 7, 2018
(But thanks for the love, @MoveTheSticks!) 😃#GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/ppOXE8Hwor
Enjoying an awesome day at the ballpark watching the @Pirates with Abby, my nephew #Hump, and B.I.L. Justin— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) July 7, 2018
Thanks to #RobbyIncmikowski for the pregame tour! #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/P7Z6NtTEQY
Hamilton...Finally in the room where it happens! 🎬🎟🎭 pic.twitter.com/0ZON6sXZIS— Luke Yaklich (@CoachYak) July 7, 2018
"Do something today that your future self will thank you for."— Alfonso Smith † (@FonzoRB29) July 7, 2018
#〽️otivate #Elevate #GoBlue
I find it interesting in football we work to take the head out of game and use our hands. In soccer we take our hands out of the game and use our head. Go figure!— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) July 7, 2018
It’s a good thing being kind to people just a simple “hi” will take you far...— Al〽️ightyReem (@_KareemWalker) July 7, 2018
see you trying to be like me with that MVP👀 im playing, congrats sis✊🏾 https://t.co/WHA2rdeFuW— Wandale Robinson (@robinson__era) July 7, 2018
Big Boys Gotta Eat🐷 pic.twitter.com/VjfCaSeN2r— Zach Carpenter (@CZach23) July 7, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Five-Star Updates — Daxton Hill and Zach Harrison
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Jalen Wilson Cleared After Injury, Talks U-M
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Andrew Vailliencourt on the Huge Show, Season Outlook
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Preview Excerpt: Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich Lead U-M
• David Berry, Rivals.com: Analysis: Denver Warren Commits to Michigan
• Tom D'Angelo, Palm Beach Post: Three Takeaways: Heat Routed by Pelicans; Eric Glass Calls Performance 'Embarrassing'
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook