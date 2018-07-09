Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-09 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 9

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Bettendorf (Iowa) High five-star point guard D.J. Carton released a final three of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio State on Sunday evening.
D.J. Carton's Twitter Account

Quote of the day

"The biggest thing that separates him from so many other guards his age is obvious — it's his athleticism. He’s explosive, quick, handles the ball really well and has a good basketball IQ. Another thing that some people don’t talk about as much when they're talking about winning basketball is how unselfish he is. He has one goal in mind, and that’s to win."
— Bettendorf (Iowa) High head coach Curtis Clark, referring to Michigan five-star point guard target D.J. Carton.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Five-Star D.J. Carton Down to Three

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football, Basketball: The 3-2-1 — Lots of Positives

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Helmholdt — 'All is an Above Average Receiving Threat'

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting: Zach Carpenter's Coach Lauds Lineman's Strength, More

• Woody Wommack and Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: Rival Views: Which Team is Hottest on the Recruiting Trail?

---

