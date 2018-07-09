The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 9
Tweets of the day
Final 3‼️ pic.twitter.com/VwrRhkKgl1— DJ Carton (@DJCarton) July 8, 2018
back to the city. pic.twitter.com/RNYzx0sEQi— Glenn Robinson III (@GRIII) July 8, 2018
Put on @moritz_weasley! #LakersSummer pic.twitter.com/B7ybnvklDt— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 8, 2018
Duncan Robinson is at it again! 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/5TiRZTwwIQ— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 8, 2018
Duncan Robinson knows a thing or 2 about Culture.— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 8, 2018
How? Duncan takes us through his road to the Miami HEAT Summer League squad. pic.twitter.com/ab2gSTAi2w
@TJA4Michigan Mr. Ansom, read the book about Michigan and the role you played getting coach back, thanks for everything you did and GO BLUE— john m rowan (@ohiosteelerfan) July 8, 2018
Why, thank you. @Johnubacon did a very nice job with “Endzone” on some tough subject matter. https://t.co/Ruof9HzfGn— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) July 8, 2018
Rival Views: Which program is hottest right now on the recruiting trail? @rivalsmike and @RivalsWoody have #RivalViews: https://t.co/BuWsBaM6OJ #GoBlue #GigEm pic.twitter.com/jpqN4aSyCm— Rivals (@Rivals) July 8, 2018
Last six months going to be the best ride 🗣— Hughdini (@CaseyLive24) July 8, 2018
Top 10 coming soon 💡— Adisa Isaac1 (@A1Isaac1) July 8, 2018
Everyone dreams of meeting their future favorite athlete✨I am the mother of mine!!💯🙏🏽😍 #ThatsMyBoy🤗☺️ #5🔥 #BlessedChild🙌🏽 #1Fan🤘🏽😜 #GoBlue〽️💪🏽 @Qbjayy7 pic.twitter.com/QCqs3UKjat— MiltonMom (@DBouie6) July 8, 2018
Hard to believe it’s already been a year! Happy Anniversary to this beauty! Here’s to many more! pic.twitter.com/GE4Ezlcqzs— Jordan Kovacs (@JKovacs32) July 8, 2018
The season need to hurry up 🏈— Charles Thomas (@CtdabeastThomas) July 8, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Five-Star D.J. Carton Down to Three
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football, Basketball: The 3-2-1 — Lots of Positives
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Helmholdt — 'All is an Above Average Receiving Threat'
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting: Zach Carpenter's Coach Lauds Lineman's Strength, More
• Woody Wommack and Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: Rival Views: Which Team is Hottest on the Recruiting Trail?
