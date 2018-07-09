"The biggest thing that separates him from so many other guards his age is obvious — it's his athleticism. He’s explosive, quick, handles the ball really well and has a good basketball IQ. Another thing that some people don’t talk about as much when they're talking about winning basketball is how unselfish he is. He has one goal in mind, and that’s to win."

— Bettendorf (Iowa) High head coach Curtis Clark, referring to Michigan five-star point guard target D.J. Carton.