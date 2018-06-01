Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 1

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Kenny Williams (left) and Zavier Simpson will square off once again next season when North Carolina travels to Crisler for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"He’s a versatile player who plays every position on the floor for us. He can probably play one through four in college. I’ve had him run the point guard, had him run the wing, I’ve posted him up — he can do it all, including defend smaller guys or bigger guys. I haven’t had to set up a press break in three years because Jalen and my point guard can handle anything."
— Guyer head coach Grant Long, who coaches Denton (Tex.) Guyer four-star small forward and Michigan commit Jalen Wilson.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Basketball Report: U-M Will Host North Carolina in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Kickoff Times now Known for Five of U-M's 2018 Games

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball's Track Record for Development led Jalen Wilson to U-M

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Analyst Loves Jalen Wilson's fit at U-M

• Sydney Hunte, DieHards.com: Report: North Carolina at Michigan, Duke vs. Indiana Headline 2018 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Question of the day

• Is North Carolina the opponent you were hoping for in next year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge?

You may enter your responses here.

