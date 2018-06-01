The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 1
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Michigan will host North Carolina in the 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, per a source.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 31, 2018
🚨 TV GAME TIMES ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 31, 2018
93 days until kickoff. #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/lSRodrf6Sg
For the full breakdown and more info, check out the release. #GoBlue » https://t.co/MN34pVinEC pic.twitter.com/xvgOwMR7lE— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 31, 2018
Did you miss yesterday’s news?@1CMatthews will return to 〽️🏀! #BoomGoesDynamite— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 31, 2018
For details 🔗 https://t.co/pxZmKgXSAQ#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/85ef7cDAEA
We have signed third-round pick @MasonCole64 to his rookie deal.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 31, 2018
Our entire 2018 #CardsDraft Class is now under contract.
MORE: https://t.co/JRtkljG945 pic.twitter.com/JeJSQrEJ4z
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Basketball Report: U-M Will Host North Carolina in Big Ten/ACC Challenge
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Kickoff Times now Known for Five of U-M's 2018 Games
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball's Track Record for Development led Jalen Wilson to U-M
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Analyst Loves Jalen Wilson's fit at U-M
• Sydney Hunte, DieHards.com: Report: North Carolina at Michigan, Duke vs. Indiana Headline 2018 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Question of the day
• Is North Carolina the opponent you were hoping for in next year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge?
You may enter your responses here.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook