Michigan will host North Carolina in the 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, per a source.

For the full breakdown and more info, check out the release. #GoBlue » https://t.co/MN34pVinEC pic.twitter.com/xvgOwMR7lE

Did you miss yesterday’s news? @1CMatthews will return to 〽️🏀! #BoomGoesDynamite For details 🔗 https://t.co/pxZmKgXSAQ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/85ef7cDAEA

We have signed third-round pick @MasonCole64 to his rookie deal. Our entire 2018 #CardsDraft Class is now under contract. MORE: https://t.co/JRtkljG945 pic.twitter.com/JeJSQrEJ4z

— Guyer head coach Grant Long, who coaches Denton (Tex.) Guyer four-star small forward and Michigan commit Jalen Wilson.

"He’s a versatile player who plays every position on the floor for us. He can probably play one through four in college. I’ve had him run the point guard, had him run the wing, I’ve posted him up — he can do it all, including defend smaller guys or bigger guys. I haven’t had to set up a press break in three years because Jalen and my point guard can handle anything."

• Is North Carolina the opponent you were hoping for in next year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge?

You may enter your responses here.