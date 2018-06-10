The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 10
Tweets of the day
Officially de-committing from the university of Michigan— T©️(MD)⚠️ (@TecoryC_16) June 9, 2018
Michigan football's Ben Mason reports he is 100 percent healthy after meniscus surgery— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) June 10, 2018
Jim Harbaugh coaching up quarterbacks on a run-from-pursuit, gather and throw drill. pic.twitter.com/KkuGTHyz7w— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) June 9, 2018
Raiders at the Michigan one day camp. We are everywhere. pic.twitter.com/4wNp02oRg8— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) June 9, 2018
Camp was a success today with a great group of young Men showcasing there skills with Maximum Effort! Well Done Fellas!!!— Alfonso Smith † (@FonzoRB29) June 10, 2018
Great time at University of Michigan today with my boys! @LetmeRockk_ @dpeoplesjones Shoutout and thanks to @CoachJim4UM and the rest of his staff for putting it on! Go Blue! 〽️💙 pic.twitter.com/y5V2UR0CeQ— Jacob Denham (@J_Denham1) June 10, 2018
Michigan Camp today. Time to see some #DUDES going crazy in #A2 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rsJn3FZG0k— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) June 9, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Te'Cory Couch Decommits From U-M
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Tarik Black Updates Foot Status, Talks Medical Redshirt
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Vilain Talks Health, Gary Talks Title And More
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Rashan Gary Uses Message Inside his Locker as Motivation
