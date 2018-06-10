Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-10 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 10

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna four-star safety Te'Cory Couch was committed to Michigan for less than two months.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I’m focused on going to the Big Ten [championship game] and winning it, and going to the national championship and winning it."
— Michigan junior defensive end Rashan Gary.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Te'Cory Couch Decommits From U-M

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Tarik Black Updates Foot Status, Talks Medical Redshirt

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Vilain Talks Health, Gary Talks Title And More

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Rashan Gary Uses Message Inside his Locker as Motivation

