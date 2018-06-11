The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 11
Tweets of the day
Had a great time yesterday showing the whole fam what @UMichFootball is all about! Thanks to @CoachJim4UM @4Warinner @_b_blanes @Coach_Kugs @CoachWash56 @CoachBenHerbert #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZbC7rfAy8c— Zach Carpenter (@CZach23) June 10, 2018
EXTREMELY BLESSED TO RECEIVE A BIG TIME OFFER FROM MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY @GregBiggins @adamgorney @_groundzer0 @ArmondSr #GoBlue @undera pic.twitter.com/1vCM1FZf0W— LV Bunkley-Shelton🃏🤡 (@Mr_LVDeucesWild) June 10, 2018
Great one day camp in Ann Arbor last night. Exceptional attitude and effort by the campers. Final camp on campus June 18th. Join us, Go Blue pic.twitter.com/NUrZMRXaFA— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) June 10, 2018
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan . Thank you Coach McElwain !! 〽️🔵 #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/DB47Dnun4j— Joshua Jackson Jr (@JoshuaJacksonJr) June 10, 2018
Skene walk off for Regional Championship. @statechampsnet pic.twitter.com/YtE6vyXfzS— Todd Cheney (@CoachCheney) June 10, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Ben Mason Updates Status After Surgery
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video and More: Gary Introduces Paye as Future Star
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M First to Offer Tevin Griffey
• Jay Rigdon, Awful Announcing: A Woj Report may Have Swayed John Beilein Toward Turning Down the Pistons, Staying at Michigan
• Brian Rauf, Chat Sports: Michigan Football News: Rashan Gary Focused on Season, "Needs" a National Championship
Question of the day
• Which defensive player are you most excited to watch for Michigan this fall?
---
