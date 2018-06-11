Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-11 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 11

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ccrkqbgrza0gc9pukmgk
Junior defensive end Rashan Gary told fans to keep an eye on sophomore defensive end Kwity Paye this fall.
Lon Horwedel

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I don’t necessarily know a lot about Michigan, but I really like their program. I have a couple family members that live up there too. Michigan is one of my top 10 schools I’ve always liked — they were always just one of my favorite schools to look at."
— Class of 2020 Orlando Dr. Phillips cornerback Tevin Griffey (son of Ken Griffey Jr.), who was offered by Michigan on Saturday.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Ben Mason Updates Status After Surgery

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video and More: Gary Introduces Paye as Future Star

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M First to Offer Tevin Griffey

• Jay Rigdon, Awful Announcing: A Woj Report may Have Swayed John Beilein Toward Turning Down the Pistons, Staying at Michigan

• Brian Rauf, Chat Sports: Michigan Football News: Rashan Gary Focused on Season, "Needs" a National Championship

Question of the day

• Which defensive player are you most excited to watch for Michigan this fall?

You may enter your responses here.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}