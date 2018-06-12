Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-12 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 12

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Zbw590epbf2rbprymwnq
Michigan will begin its 2018-19 season on Tuesday, Nov. 6, against Norfolk State.
AP Images

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"It was a thing of location, location, location. [My wife] Kathleen and I love it here, and my daughter Shauna is in Saline with my three grandkids and her husband, and we wouldn’t really have to move. It was appealing to me and the interest was mutual to an extent, but they had some other great options and I had a great option, so it didn’t work out. But I wanted to take it through — I don’t anticipate or ever plan on doing that again. I think people understand that … it’s not like I’ve been doing this every year. Then I called Warde Manuel, and we actually were meeting about that time. That’s when he really offered me and my staff a great raise and extension, but I said, ‘put it on hold. I want to just see this through and see where it goes.’ He was great. I said to take the offer off the table if you want to because that’s not fair, but he wouldn’t."
— Michigan head coach John Beilein on Bill Simonson's The Huge Show on Monday afternoon.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Beilein on the Huge Show: 'I Don't Anticipate Doing That Again'

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Phillip Paea Embracing Move Back to Offensive Guard

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Dwumfour Talks Medical Redshirt, 'Bringing Home a Natty'

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Luiji Vilain Healthy, Looks the Part

• David Fucillo, Niners Nation: What if: The Harbaugh Question

Question of the day

• Who do you think will coach at Michigan longer — John Beilein or Jim Harbaugh?

You may enter your responses here.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}