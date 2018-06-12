The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 12
Tweets of the day
#MondayMotivation:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 11, 2018
Take it away, 2017 @JohnBeilein! pic.twitter.com/VEcnSUu9us
💪💪 #MondayMotivation 💪💪#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/U71bp8I4dC— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 11, 2018
82 Days. 👀#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/U3TaVWaUV8— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 11, 2018
Honored to say I have received and offer from the university of Michigan! #GoBlue #B1G pic.twitter.com/2Gx6pxnVED— Jordan Houston (@usmigo) June 12, 2018
Wolverines headed to NC State for this year's edition....second time the two teams have played each other in the Challenge. #goblue https://t.co/bD1sIUqqJN— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) June 11, 2018
OFFICIAL | @CoachConry appoints Justin Turri (@Justweetin12) as assistant coach— Michigan Lacrosse (@UMichLacrosse) June 11, 2018
READ➡https://t.co/NTNhJhoXDb#EarnIt〽 | #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/goPapsBWln
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Beilein on the Huge Show: 'I Don't Anticipate Doing That Again'
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Phillip Paea Embracing Move Back to Offensive Guard
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Dwumfour Talks Medical Redshirt, 'Bringing Home a Natty'
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Luiji Vilain Healthy, Looks the Part
• David Fucillo, Niners Nation: What if: The Harbaugh Question
Question of the day
• Who do you think will coach at Michigan longer — John Beilein or Jim Harbaugh?
---
