"It was a thing of location, location, location. [My wife] Kathleen and I love it here, and my daughter Shauna is in Saline with my three grandkids and her husband, and we wouldn’t really have to move. It was appealing to me and the interest was mutual to an extent, but they had some other great options and I had a great option, so it didn’t work out. But I wanted to take it through — I don’t anticipate or ever plan on doing that again. I think people understand that … it’s not like I’ve been doing this every year. Then I called Warde Manuel, and we actually were meeting about that time. That’s when he really offered me and my staff a great raise and extension, but I said, ‘put it on hold. I want to just see this through and see where it goes.’ He was great. I said to take the offer off the table if you want to because that’s not fair, but he wouldn’t."

— Michigan head coach John Beilein on Bill Simonson's The Huge Show on Monday afternoon.