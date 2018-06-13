Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 13

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy Orange five-star defensive end Zach Harrison remained a five-star in the latest Rivals100 rankings update.
Photo by Brandon Brown

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"You could make an argument that Peter Bush and Schoenle are our most talented walk-ons. [Junior] Tru Wilson is our third running back and will play a lot this year too."
— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on his "Attack Each day" podcast on Tuesday afternoon.

Headlines

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Updates on U-M Targets in the new Rivals100 Rankings

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Beilein Will Accompany Wagner to NBA Draft, is Hearing Good Things

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Cade McNamara Goes in Depth About the Elite 11

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Audio: John Beilein on the Huge Show

• Andy Katz, NCAA.com: College Basketball: John Beilein Says he Plans to Finish Career at Michigan; St. John's Chris Mullin Excited for new-Look Roster

---

