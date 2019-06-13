The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 13
Tweets of the Day:
“The greatest school in the world!” - @ErikBakich #GoBlue | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/0E2OilJcEX— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 12, 2019
Hawaiian shirt travel mode engaged. #GoBlue〽️ #RoadToOmaha 🤙 pic.twitter.com/tVKbQidTuU— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 12, 2019
What a day! We started our @NCAACWS Travel Day with a speech from legendary Bill Mogk ('53) and had the best fans in the world send us off to Omaha... #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SOX9GK6pNZ— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 12, 2019
... and had a welcome party greet us at the hotel! Thank you to everyone who worked to make our travel as smooth as possible! #GoBlue #Team153 pic.twitter.com/6aCjtp3w5O— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 12, 2019
"They don't come tougher than Jack Blomgren. He's the heart and soul of our team. Our trainer ran out there, he looked at her and said 'tape it up.'" - Erik Bakich on the injury to @blommy #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nC6w2mpff9— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 13, 2019
Thank you to all of our fans for a great sendoff to Omaha #CWS #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Svgh3o0Wel— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 12, 2019
Welcome to Omaha!! #CWS #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jsKsbQ5FOx— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 12, 2019
Congrats to former Michigan Hockey Wolverine and current St. Louis Blues assistant coach Mike Van Ryn on winning the Cup ! pic.twitter.com/BTmGYRqUBm— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) June 13, 2019
Everyone needs a little @CampSanderson 💪 in their life! @JuwanHoward #RecruitingSeasonPrep#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/3z3fJBvuNT— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 12, 2019
Attack each day.— Charles Matthews (@1CMatthews) June 12, 2019
It’s always special when former players come back ho〽️e!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) June 12, 2019
So great to see @JustJMo & @dariusmorris4 today!
GO BLUE! pic.twitter.com/PITpbmPsrM
You know what to do… 〽️📱— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 12, 2019
It’s #WallpaperWednesday! pic.twitter.com/OGnbIqTxHS
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Andrew Hussey, Phil Martelli Explains Why He Came To Michigan
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Linebacker
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Pitching May Lead Michigan to CWS Championship
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Cornerback
• Austin Fox, Michigan's 4 Most Likely Breakout Candidates On Defense In 2019
• Brandon Brown, Junior DE Ryan Keeler On U-M Offer, Shaun Nua & Good Friend J.J. McCarthy
• Andrew Hussey, Tommy Henry On Michigan Baseball: 'We're Not Done Yet'
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan baseball's College World Series run proves it can hang with powerhouses
---
