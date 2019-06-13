News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 13

Quote of the Day:

Those are 34 best friends. All the work we did in the fall, all the practices we’ve been through, the things we’ve sacrificed together, it means a lot for it to pay off in this fashion, but we’re not done yet.
— Tommy Henry on making the College World Series

Headlines: 

• Brandon Brown, CODE BLUE:

• Andrew Hussey, Phil Martelli Explains Why He Came To Michigan

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Linebacker

• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Pitching May Lead Michigan to CWS Championship

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Cornerback

• Austin Fox, Michigan's 4 Most Likely Breakout Candidates On Defense In 2019

• Brandon Brown, Junior DE Ryan Keeler On U-M Offer, Shaun Nua & Good Friend J.J. McCarthy

• Andrew Hussey, Tommy Henry On Michigan Baseball: 'We're Not Done Yet'

Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan baseball's College World Series run proves it can hang with powerhouses


---

