"Throughout this process, I feel like both Coach [John] Beilein and Coach Yak [Luke Yaklich] have been recruiting me pretty hard. [Beilein] was very truthful with the situation going on outside Michigan [when he flirted with the Detroit Pistons job], but he told me about it, and is very trustworthy and down to Earth. He said he’s going to stay at Michigan and wants to be a college coach, and thinks it’s special there."

— Bettendorf (Iowa) High four-star point guard D.J. Carton, who will be visiting Michigan on June 28.