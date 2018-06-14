Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 14

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Jeff George Jr. will be a redshirt junior at Michigan during the 2018 season, and will be eligible immediately.
AP Images

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Throughout this process, I feel like both Coach [John] Beilein and Coach Yak [Luke Yaklich] have been recruiting me pretty hard. [Beilein] was very truthful with the situation going on outside Michigan [when he flirted with the Detroit Pistons job], but he told me about it, and is very trustworthy and down to Earth. He said he’s going to stay at Michigan and wants to be a college coach, and thinks it’s special there."
— Bettendorf (Iowa) High four-star point guard D.J. Carton, who will be visiting Michigan on June 28.

Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Jeff George Jr. Intends to Transfer to U-M

• Jeanette Blankenship, TheWolverine: Last two Days of Special Pricing for TheWolverine Football Preview Magazine

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Updated U-M Targets in new Rivals250 Prospect Rankings

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: D.J. Carton Talks U-M Visit, Decision Timeline

• TheWolverine Staff: Podcast: Talking U-M Football, Recruiting, John Beilein, Camp Season, More

• Shannon Ryan, Chicago Tribune: Former Illinois QB Jeff George Jr. to Transfer to Michigan

---

