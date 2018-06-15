Ticker
Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch four-star quarterback Cade McNamara remained a four-star in the updated Rivals rankings, but remained outside the top 250.

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I’d actually compare him to Carmelo Anthony in a sense, because he can post up, hit a jump shot, create for others — a little bit of everything, really. If he plays to his potential, Jalen won’t be in Ann Arbor all four years. I’d say a minimum of two or maybe three — that’s just the type of kid he is. His game is already like the NBA's, in terms of isolation, midrange pull-ups, etc. — that’s already him."
— Vonzell Thomas, the head AAU coach of Denton (Tex.) Guyer four-star small forward and Michigan commit Jalen Wilson.

Headlines

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Updating Michigan Commits and Targets in new Rivals Position Rankings

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting: Zach Carpenter Talks Commitment, Opinion on OSU

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Another Wagner Impressing, Talks U-M

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: U-M is Getting a Versatile Wing in Jalen Wilson

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Must-see Video: D.J. Carton's Posterizing Dunk

• Rob Dauster, NBC Sports: Spanish Defender Gerald Pique Compares Spain to 1989 Michigan Title Team

