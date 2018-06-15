The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 15
Tweets of the day
Chase Winovich's stats when rushing the passer pic.twitter.com/8jKvSb6rc1— PFF College (@PFF_College) June 14, 2018
Had fun in Ann Arbor #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NZCTm7VIIE— Willie taggart jr (@wtjr_19) June 14, 2018
Your willingness to wrestle with your demons will cause your angels to sing..☁️ pic.twitter.com/45mo438udj— Benjamin St-Juste (@Benj_Juice) June 14, 2018
JUST IN: PJ Ransford (@umichswimdive) and Adam Coon (@umichwrestling) have been named Academic All-Americans!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 14, 2018
Congrats to PJ and Adam!
MORE INFO » https://t.co/S5ZJxxxRri#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6ZVIfCJVld
In addition, PJ Ransford was named Academic All-American of the Year for the Division I Men's At-Large Team.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 14, 2018
He is the third U-M student-athlete to be named Academic All-American of the Year. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2Iiq95gnp9
A three-time #NCAAWrestling All-American, Adam Coon of @umichwrestling earned 2018 @CoSIDAAcadAA Academic All-America honors. #B1GWrestle pic.twitter.com/S0rna26tZ4— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) June 14, 2018
.@halthome30 is one of five players in school history with 1,600+ points. Get your season tickets now to see her in Maize and Blue one more time! https://t.co/UujDW542lX #goblue #WheresYourSeat pic.twitter.com/kURDgqLIo5— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) June 14, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Updating Michigan Commits and Targets in new Rivals Position Rankings
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting: Zach Carpenter Talks Commitment, Opinion on OSU
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Another Wagner Impressing, Talks U-M
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: U-M is Getting a Versatile Wing in Jalen Wilson
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Must-see Video: D.J. Carton's Posterizing Dunk
• Rob Dauster, NBC Sports: Spanish Defender Gerald Pique Compares Spain to 1989 Michigan Title Team
