"I’d actually compare him to Carmelo Anthony in a sense, because he can post up, hit a jump shot, create for others — a little bit of everything, really. If he plays to his potential, Jalen won’t be in Ann Arbor all four years. I’d say a minimum of two or maybe three — that’s just the type of kid he is. His game is already like the NBA's, in terms of isolation, midrange pull-ups, etc. — that’s already him."

— Vonzell Thomas, the head AAU coach of Denton (Tex.) Guyer four-star small forward and Michigan commit Jalen Wilson.