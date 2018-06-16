Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-16 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 16

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Oovhs3aey53rfpox9ifq
The Rose Bowl has been known for its iconic colored end zones, and now Michigan will do the same.
Michigan Football Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I don’t think he’s contemplating starting for the Michigan Wolverines — it’s about getting a graduate degree from there and maybe going into coaching at some point. Getting a grad degree from U-M is probably the No. 1 priority for him."
— Orange and Blue News writer Doug Bucshon on redshirt junior quarterback Jeff George Jr.'s decision to transfer to Michigan.

Headlines

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: The Big House Will Have Blue end Zones This Fall

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting: 5-Star Quavaris Crouch and Offered Teammate Visiting U-M

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Illinois Insider Breaks Down Jeff George Jr.'s Game

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Updating Michigan Commits and Targets in Rivals Position Rankings on Defense

• Zach Barnett, NBC Sports: LOOK: Michigan to Install Blue end Zones in Big House for First Time

---

{{ article.author_name }}