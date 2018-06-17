Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-17 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 17

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Dabm0g4njmfp5xahqqfu
Glens Falls (N.Y.) High four-star shooting guard Joe Girard jumped 46 spots up to No. 79 nationally in the latest Rivals update.
Jon Lopez/Nike

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I just feel that I'm comfortable with all these six [schools] so far — these are the six that would best suit me in college."
— Glens Falls (N.Y.) High four-star shooting guard Joe Girard, after announcing he had trimmed his list to Boston College, Duke, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Syracuse.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: U-M Coaches Contact Several 2020 Prospects

• Ellis Williams, PostStar: Girard III Announces List of Final six Colleges he is Considering

• Jack Jorgensen, CBS Sports: LOOK: Michigan set to Debut Blue end Zones at the Big House for 2018 Season

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}