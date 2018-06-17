The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 17
Tweets of the day
Thankful for every opportunity I’ve been given! #Top6 💯🏀💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/xN8yLyNTmE— Joseph Girard III (@JG3_____) June 16, 2018
#goblue pic.twitter.com/n2UUeOG16f— MVictors (@MVictors) June 16, 2018
So @RicoBeard , you truly believe @umichfootball_ is going 7-5 in 2018? I guess "hate" (for Michigan) doesn't allow one to think straight, does it, my friend? #GoBlue @DriveJackandTom pic.twitter.com/AxImdId1g3— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) June 17, 2018
Just won my first Emmy!— Ty Rogers (@_TyRogers_) June 17, 2018
Best “Sports Feature/Segment” of 2017-18. S/o to my guy Oliver who wrote the script. 🏆🏆
The Victors: HAIL pic.twitter.com/SKb5gBdiBO
Great Great Great visit at the University Of 〽️ichigan. This ones a game changer..📍 @UMichFootball @RecruitsUofM @SamWebb77 @coacheimer @CoachGMattison #TrustTheProcess 🔑 pic.twitter.com/TTAD4M9KnL— Denver “Humble Beast” Warren (@drippy_D1) June 16, 2018
#ProBlue 〽️🏀 https://t.co/xCSiBrJaih— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 17, 2018
Starting Monday… the 2017-18 MGoBlue Awards to recognize the top athletes, plays and moments of the past season of Michigan Athletics.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 16, 2018
THE INFO » https://t.co/otnsTG2Ft6#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yfT71eBV65
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: U-M Coaches Contact Several 2020 Prospects
• Ellis Williams, PostStar: Girard III Announces List of Final six Colleges he is Considering
• Jack Jorgensen, CBS Sports: LOOK: Michigan set to Debut Blue end Zones at the Big House for 2018 Season
