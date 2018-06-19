The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 19
Tweets of the day
Beauty. 🙌#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/qjmkeykmpM— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 19, 2018
75 days of work until...#MichiganFootball #Sep1#RahGary #GoBlue3 pic.twitter.com/plpBqMVLXh— Rashan Gary ™ (@RashanAGary) June 18, 2018
DLine MVP @ Michigan camp🦍 pic.twitter.com/larYf3yFTx— King Ojabo🎈 (@DavidOjabo) June 18, 2018
*12 conference championships in 2017-18.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 18, 2018
*Two Academic All-Americans.
*〽️🔵 end zones.
*MGoBlue Awards
THIS MICHIGAN OF OURS » https://t.co/wXhXJAJe1u#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MolihB7RKe
Thank You Michigan Coaches and Players for an unbelievable Big man camp and Tour. I walked away a better player. I can’t Thank my mom enough for spending the whole day with me outside in this Heat! @4Warinner @Coach_Kugs @UMichFootball @coachjim pic.twitter.com/3KZcssumBf— Grant Toutant (@toutant_grant) June 18, 2018
Had a great time at the university of Michigan thank you for the great coaching points! @CoachWash56 @CoachJim4UM @4Warinner pic.twitter.com/5t9yjKZdFC— Trey Leroux (@trey_leroux) June 18, 2018
Good day up at Michigan today. There’s a lot of football history here. Thank you for the invite! 〽️🔵 @CoachJim4UM @4Warinner @UMichFootball @JPRockMO pic.twitter.com/KXb4d58uSE— Jake Seidel (@jakeseidel11) June 18, 2018
Blessed and honoured to have received my second Division 1 offer from THE University of Michigan #Goblue #GSQUAD #Trusttheprocess pic.twitter.com/pcXo6tOA6F— kenny mestidor✈️ (@kennymestidor) June 18, 2018
I’m blessed and excited to announce I’ve received my first off from University of Michigan #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/XKGvbxs5vV— Davion weatherspoon (@Davionweathers2) June 18, 2018
Great first day of camp yesterday! #umichwrestlingcamps pic.twitter.com/zhuv8lDnYJ— Stevan Micic (@StevanMicic) June 19, 2018
4⃣ more days until the #NHLDraft! Michigan has had 15 players taken in the first round and 5 since 2012. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EAJOc28ZQZ— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) June 18, 2018
Big thanks to all the programs that took a chance on me after my first year of football; forever grateful. That being said, Here is my Top 15 #TGFE pic.twitter.com/13gcNpntFD— King Ojabo🎈 (@DavidOjabo) June 18, 2018
Headlines
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Prospects on Campus Today
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Offers Several From big man Camp
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: ESPN Analysts Call Michigan's Moe Wagner a Fringe First-Round Pick
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Sports Illustrated Lists Four Michigan Players in top 100 Rankings (51-100)
• Marc Givler, BuckeyeGrove.com: Michigan Football Recruiting: Zach Harrison Previews Michigan OV
