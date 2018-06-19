Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 19

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star defensive end David Ojabo was named the defensive line MVP of Michigan's camp on Monday.
"I think he’s probably a fringe guy. It wouldn’t shock me if he went in that 25-30 range — we have him more in the mid 30’s. I think he’s going to fit with most teams, unless there’s a team that switches every ball screen and needs their big man to be that type of guy, but I do think with his experience — and he has NBA skill — he’s going to be able to play a role during his rookie season wherever he ends up."
— ESPN NBA draft scouting analyst Mike Schmitz, on Moe Wagner.

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Prospects on Campus Today

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Offers Several From big man Camp

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: ESPN Analysts Call Michigan's Moe Wagner a Fringe First-Round Pick

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Sports Illustrated Lists Four Michigan Players in top 100 Rankings (51-100)

• Marc Givler, BuckeyeGrove.com: Michigan Football Recruiting: Zach Harrison Previews Michigan OV

• Where do you think Moe Wagner will be selected in Thursday's NBA draft?

