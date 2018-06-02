Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 2

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan head coach John Beilein has reportedly met with the Pistons twice.

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I just feel like I have a great relationship with Coach (John) Beilein and Coach Yak (Luke Yaklich) and what I love about them is that they just win. I want to have a run to the national championship and I feel like Coach Beilein does a great job of developing guards and helps them get to the NBA. I definitely sit well with Michigan and have a good relationship with the entire staff and some of its players."
— Bettendorf (Iowa) High four-star point guard and heavy Michigan target D.J. Carton.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: John Beilein to the Pistons? What we Think and What we Know

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Report: Michigan Coach John Beilein Interviewed for Detroit Pistons Opening

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Thoughts: Charles Matthews' Return is Huge for U-M

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Podcast: Josh Helmholdt Talks Commit Zach Carpenter, U-M's O-Line Haul

• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: USA Basketball: Six Remain for top 50 Guard D.J. Carton

• Jonathan Jackson, WNEM.com: LaMarr Woodley Opens Charter School in Saginaw

