The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 2
Tweets of the day
The University of Michigan's John Beilein interviewed for the Detroit Pistons coaching job on Thursday, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2018
Coach B letting Michigan know they gonna have to bring the Brinks truck out lol 💰💰 https://t.co/CNnHiuSV1h— Spike Albrecht (@SpikeAlbrecht) June 1, 2018
Official Top 7 ‼️.... pic.twitter.com/wEkzACf556— Jdsunn__ (@JohnDunmore2) June 1, 2018
Top 5.. AGTG pic.twitter.com/CUCHozFO78— 𝒜 𝒞 𝐸 ¹ᵏ (@Lance__Dixon) June 1, 2018
The. Rematch. Is. Set.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 1, 2018
@CrislerLIVE is the place to be on Wednesday (Nov. 28th) as 〽️🏀 faces @UNC_Basketball for a second straight year in the ACC/B1G Challenge
Details & challenge breakdown ⬇️
🔗 https://t.co/vibOJwuLEu#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/NztIvFgnWl
The 2018-19 schedule is coming together nicely …https://t.co/HYgitrAH9i pic.twitter.com/I6e8oeeyw5— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) June 1, 2018
Michigan CBs in coverage pic.twitter.com/jqkFUgQGlX— PFF College (@PFF_College) June 1, 2018
USA Basketball: Top-50 guard DJ Carton discusses his final six, sets visit dates and if a commitment is nearhttps://t.co/bkl72iQQ5j pic.twitter.com/AhAyPDEkK5— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) June 1, 2018
NIKE EYBL All-Hampton: Second Team 🏆— D1 Circuit (@D1Circuit) June 1, 2018
Rocket Watts | The Family Detroit (MI)
EYBL Hampton stats: 26.3 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 3.3 APG, 2.8 SPG
READ 👉🏾 https://t.co/qQ7CIHK71O pic.twitter.com/7VYPOGuLOB
Blessed to Receive an offer from The University of Michigan 🤟🏾@UMichFootball @elitefootballac @CFravel247 pic.twitter.com/jcpSAD7ScB— Jamal Hill 🐍 (@rocket3power) June 1, 2018
TODAY! New @UMichStudents Season Tickets Available!!!— MICHIGAN H.A.I.L. (@umichhail) June 1, 2018
🏈〽️🏀〽️🏒〽️🏈〽️🏀〽️🏒@victors_corner | @MaizeRageUM | @ChildrenOfYost
Find out more here >>>>>> https://t.co/uOWvj75Z24 pic.twitter.com/lTIY2ypnhx
Sold out dates 〽️ pic.twitter.com/R6WVHVQfd7— Ty Rogers (@_TyRogers_) June 1, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: John Beilein to the Pistons? What we Think and What we Know
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Report: Michigan Coach John Beilein Interviewed for Detroit Pistons Opening
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Thoughts: Charles Matthews' Return is Huge for U-M
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Podcast: Josh Helmholdt Talks Commit Zach Carpenter, U-M's O-Line Haul
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: USA Basketball: Six Remain for top 50 Guard D.J. Carton
• Jonathan Jackson, WNEM.com: LaMarr Woodley Opens Charter School in Saginaw
---
