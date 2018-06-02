"I just feel like I have a great relationship with Coach (John) Beilein and Coach Yak (Luke Yaklich) and what I love about them is that they just win. I want to have a run to the national championship and I feel like Coach Beilein does a great job of developing guards and helps them get to the NBA. I definitely sit well with Michigan and have a good relationship with the entire staff and some of its players."

— Bettendorf (Iowa) High four-star point guard and heavy Michigan target D.J. Carton.