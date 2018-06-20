Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-20 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 20

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Class of 2020 Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star wide receiver Kalil Barnham became Michigan's first commit in the 2020 class on Tuesday.
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"We sit down with the quarterbacks every Thursday before a game, and find out what they don't like in a game plan, and take it out. If there are plays they really like, we make sure to include it within the first 15 plays or so. It’s very important to have the quarterbacks handling plays they like during a game."
— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during his weekly "Attack Each day" podcast.

Headlines

Question of the day

• Who are some of the early football recruiting targets you'd most like to see Michigan land in the 2020 class?

---

