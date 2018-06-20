The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 20
Tweets of the day
PAW-PAW I will be a Michigan Man! We did it! RIP #branhamboys #goblue pic.twitter.com/2A6PENFuDL— Kalil Branham 2020 (@kbug_dash) June 19, 2018
Last Official Visit.. back up at Michigan this weekend〽️〽️👀👀— DJ Turner II (@djturner_2019) June 19, 2018
Two more days, and @moritz_weasley will know where he's playing in the NBA.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) June 19, 2018
Good luck to the former @umichbball star. pic.twitter.com/3AAsbLjNcG
From rehearsing with younger brother Franz; to making it a reality, @moritz_weasley dream of an @NBADraft handshake could be just a few days away!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 19, 2018
Read @SKORNACKI full story 👉 https://t.co/9j5qd7rwlL#GoBlue #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/sRXOK0c9ZL
Michigan official this weekend! #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/Gxch2q9qob— Wandale Robinson (@robinson__era) June 19, 2018
.@Chase_Winovich is a nominee for the @UMichAthletics Breakthrough Athlete of the Year!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 19, 2018
Find out tomorrow if he wins. 👀
MGoBlue Awards » https://t.co/8Mf7dXEDcr #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZWnWD3UGdi
Wow!.. blessed to receive an offer from the University Of Michigan 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ANA83l1JVO— 5 (@gilesjackson__) June 19, 2018
With four grads serving as CEOs of Fortune 100 companies, U-M is tied for the most of any school: https://t.co/HARucWpudI— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) June 19, 2018
(via @MichiganRoss) pic.twitter.com/PWr0hwup61
Awarded MVP of wide receivers at University of Michigan❗️Special thank you to the coaches @WRTreezy @Coach_BenMcD #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/o2By2Haj03— Q📍 (@Quintelkent1) June 19, 2018
Wherever we go, forever Go Blue 〽️〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/PsOLXxMYMY— Harrison Gutierrez (@SenorGootz) June 19, 2018
Everybody committed today 😂 might as well be a new holiday. “National Commit Day” 😭💯— Nasir Rashid (@NasRashid3423) June 20, 2018
Quote of the day
