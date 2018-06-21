The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 21
Tweets of the day
Dear, TOKY, i’m a MICHIGAN MAN. #GOBLUE 〽️💙💛 pic.twitter.com/pm3lcA8hTA— 2͓̽ (@AndreSeldonjr) June 20, 2018
congrats bro!! might have to join you! https://t.co/XJj6xUY3qe— Wandale Robinson (@robinson__era) June 20, 2018
New #Michigan commit Andre Seldon has some of the quickest feet you’ll find.— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) June 20, 2018
“He’s extremely twitchy.” — Belleville head coach @JermainCrowell pic.twitter.com/E5nOIOAX6E
Enjoyed getting to spend time with legendary oline coach Jerry Hanlon at the Big man camp Monday. pic.twitter.com/aXrnVFN56o— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) June 20, 2018
It was a special Father’s Day on campus this year. ⁰⁰Thanks to all the kids and their Dads who came out to learn more about the game.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 21, 2018
We had a blast!#GoBlue | #ThisIsMichigan 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/NMvxRIWOwz
2️⃣4️⃣ hours… @moritz_weasley#GoBlue » #ProBlue #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/3ZVPy52ejj— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 20, 2018
Five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch sure seemed to enjoy college football's most iconic uniform. Sights from the top athlete's unofficial visit to #Michigan.https://t.co/xnOQoLZi3N pic.twitter.com/oIC321LQgN— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) June 20, 2018
Great time at Michigan today! #goblue pic.twitter.com/2tkWNhbj7e— Jack Miller (@jackjamesmiller) June 20, 2018
6'1 PG JOE GIRARD III 2020 @JG3_____ #TOP 6 Schools #DUKE #IRISH #Pennstate #Boston #Michigan #SYRACUSE— NEW RECRUIT MEDIA (@NewRecruitMedia) June 20, 2018
Ck out RAW footage @ #BooWilliams #Session4 @Thecityrocks #WeoutHere pic.twitter.com/DHXG00gYNw
Snowballs gonna turn into an Avalanche over the next 96 hours....HERE WE GO!!!!!! #Winningest #GoBlue #OnToTheNextOne pic.twitter.com/tLMAUsq9HC— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) June 20, 2018
SAFTIES take down the RB’s in a classic Sudden Death Overtime Tourney Victory of Dodgeball! Sorry @JayHarbaugh we got skills!although @T_Wilson003 got the MVP in a losing effort! pic.twitter.com/faGjQ30bkw— Chris Partridge (@CoachCPartridge) June 20, 2018
We had Michigan Basketball Coach John Beilein (Future Hall of Fame Coach) as a guest on The Drive With Jack & Tom yesterday ..take a listen: https://t.co/WjHTGTViaq https://t.co/A9G57Ii6FF— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) June 20, 2018
Quinn Hughes is living the dream as the #NHLDraft approaches. @umichhockey— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 20, 2018
STORY » https://t.co/nC82cFqpPE#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wzAFKTsaie
The sky over Ann Arbor was quite a sight the other night.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) June 20, 2018
(📷: @MattKosterman) pic.twitter.com/dYR7y08h4R
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Andre Seldon Goes Blue
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Andre Seldon Talks Pledge, Recruiting Others
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Hinton, Herron put U-M's 2019 DE Haul in Elite Company
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Quavaris Crouch Sporting Maize and Blue
• Kyle Rowland, Toledo Blade: Harbaugh Delivers Message to Scholarship Players
Question of the day
• Where do you think Michigan's 2019 football recruiting class will finish in the rankings?
---
