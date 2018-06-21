Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 21

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Class of 2020 Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon became the second commit in Michigan's 2020 class on Wednesday.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Michigan has been my dream school since I was in diapers. I grew up watching them, and they were my dad's dream school as well. This is just a big opportunity for me."
— Class of 2020 Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon on Wednesday afternoon.

Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Andre Seldon Goes Blue

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Andre Seldon Talks Pledge, Recruiting Others

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Hinton, Herron put U-M's 2019 DE Haul in Elite Company

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Quavaris Crouch Sporting Maize and Blue

• Kyle Rowland, Toledo Blade: Harbaugh Delivers Message to Scholarship Players

Question of the day

• Where do you think Michigan's 2019 football recruiting class will finish in the rankings?

---

