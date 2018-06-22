Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 22

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

John Beilein has now seen nine of his players selected in the NBA draft during his Michigan tenure.
John Beilein's Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Coach [John] Beilein helped me out so much, along with the whole staff. They’re all here, and they all support me so much — it’s crazy. I’m so grateful to have all these great people around me and without them, I couldn’t do this. It means so much to me."
— Moe Wagner after being selected 25th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Headlines

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers Select Moe Wagner With 25th Pick

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: A Look Back at Beilein's U-M Draft Picks as Recruits

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting Visitors List — June 21, 2018

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football and Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

• Kevin McGuire, NBC Sports: Report: CMU RB Berkley Edwards, Brother of Braylon, Heading to Michigan

• John Taylor, NBC Sports: Former Michigan, Notre Dame WR Freddy Canteen Lands at Tulane

Question of the day

• At 25th overall, did Moe Wagner go higher than you thought he would?

{{ article.author_name }}