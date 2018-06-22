The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 22
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
The big man takes center stage: That hat looks good on you, @moritz_weasley! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/msFfyk0TfT— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 22, 2018
I guess we are all Laker fans now too pic.twitter.com/rUqm9PhHtt— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) June 22, 2018
Mo’s Moment #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/bhFHgSOo5q— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 22, 2018
And what did @moritz_weasley have to say after getting selected by @Lakers #GoBlue #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/2hlXbZpiTZ— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 22, 2018
It’s been an incredible 3 years working with @moritz_weasley I’ll never forget the skinny 17 year old that had a huge personality and big dreams! Congrats Moe, you’ve earned it bro! pic.twitter.com/wNoj716cjm— Jon Sanderson (@CampSanderson) June 22, 2018
It’s only appropriate...throw them L’s @Lakers for our guy @moritz_weasley 😝😝😝 B.I.G.boyz💪〽️ #GoBlue #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/eJJdL63Pfv— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) June 22, 2018
#TBT to @moritz_weasley's last game in Los Angeles... pic.twitter.com/iNlWaIOixe— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) June 22, 2018
Magic + Moe before it was official. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/iqRez26fq3— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 22, 2018
Full Circle: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, who played with the Fab Five, picks Michigan’s Moe Wagner pic.twitter.com/G79fpCFSPM— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2018
John Beilein's nine NBA draft picks at #Michigan have had an average star rating of 3.7 out of high school.https://t.co/jhsdWDO0q5— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) June 22, 2018
📞 @MagicJohnson makes @moritz_weasley the latest member of the #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/OEbgTCCedi— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 22, 2018
Our exclusive #BackstageLakers cameras capture the moment @MagicJohnson & Rob Pelinka made the call to the newest addition to the squad, @moritz_weasley. 🎬🎥 pic.twitter.com/zogpljkTE0— Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) June 22, 2018
Welcome @moritz_weasley to the @lakers in style and pre-order your Wagner jersey and player tee now at https://t.co/U2ZWuixFFX 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/rNXvoC8PAT— Lakers Store (@LakersStore) June 22, 2018
The 2018 Defensive Line takes a break to enjoy a great meal at Coach Mattison’s House! Ann Mattison takes care of her boys! pic.twitter.com/yRfQ1JbkQI— Greg Mattison (@CoachGMattison) June 21, 2018
All of A2 seeing these visitors around campus this weekend.... pic.twitter.com/Jsp3wVjKgx— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) June 21, 2018
Before sitting down for the @NBADraft ... Be sure to VOTE!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 21, 2018
You KNOW the shot! @JordanPoole_2 & his buzzer beater against Houston during @marchmadness is up for an @ESPYS
Help JP advance & spread the word! 📣
VOTE: https://t.co/ibBUuRyudf#GoBlue 〽🏀 pic.twitter.com/GgdaeYFwGG
“I pop like I got it, I’m holding my weight”🎼⚡️ pic.twitter.com/yVyZtp1cAj— DJ Carton (@DJCarton) June 21, 2018
Remember the 34 unanswered points by @umichfootball during its victory over Florida in the 2016 @BWWCitrusBowl? Relive it at 5 PM ET tomorrow on @BigTenNetwork. pic.twitter.com/GPLNOI7fYh— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) June 21, 2018
Looking forward to it😂😏— Maurice Hurst Jr (@mohurstjr) June 21, 2018
2018 SCHEDULE!— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) June 21, 2018
3 different sizes for your phone wallpaper. The last 2 are for Galaxy S9 and iPhone X pic.twitter.com/Ky0cQ0xgAZ
Michigan Athletics Projects Surplus for Upcoming Budget Year— Kurt Svoboda (@ksvoboda) June 21, 2018
INFO: https://t.co/nMA1XHXRRt#GoBlue #UMichRegents pic.twitter.com/8rIJ89UzCM
It's officially summer! ☀️— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) June 21, 2018
(📷: https://t.co/1SDOIyqgzw) pic.twitter.com/RkprGk4SVB
ICYMI: @kateflaherty24 was named the Michigan Female Athlete of the Year today! https://t.co/v87OaPjBKn #goblue pic.twitter.com/sCI4wIUG2b— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) June 21, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers Select Moe Wagner With 25th Pick
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: A Look Back at Beilein's U-M Draft Picks as Recruits
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting Visitors List — June 21, 2018
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football and Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
• Kevin McGuire, NBC Sports: Report: CMU RB Berkley Edwards, Brother of Braylon, Heading to Michigan
• John Taylor, NBC Sports: Former Michigan, Notre Dame WR Freddy Canteen Lands at Tulane
Question of the day
• At 25th overall, did Moe Wagner go higher than you thought he would?
You may enter your responses here.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook