The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 22
Tweets of the Day:
Michigan will play for the National Championship! #CWS pic.twitter.com/kepOOQNWVy— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 21, 2019
SEE YOU NEXT WEEK!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 21, 2019
Michigan is headed to the @NCAACWS Finals! #GoBlue #Team153 pic.twitter.com/jukjnkzzla
@umichbaseball reaches the championship round in the College World Series for the 3rd time in program history (won the title in 1953 and 1962).— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 21, 2019
They are the 1st Big Ten school to reach the championship round in the College World Series since Ohio State won the title in 1966.
Lots of runs... lots of 📽 highlights!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 22, 2019
Full Recap » https://t.co/tNUyZUfTf0 pic.twitter.com/O4ag16JQ7X
Hey @VandyBoys... See you Monday.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 22, 2019
#Team153 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BwEbhyPnep— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 22, 2019
STILL HERE. pic.twitter.com/6y0AyDmzLU— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 22, 2019
Last two standing. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/WfyjfqYHJ5— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 22, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Brandon Brown, Code Blue: Official Visitor Breakdown
• Chris Balas, One Step Closer: Wolverines Thrash Texas Tech, 15-3, To Advance To Finals
• Andrew Hussey, What Grade Is The Jordan Poole Pick Getting From NBA Draft Writers
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Offensive Line
• Austin Fox, What They're Saying About The Poole And Brazdeikis NBA Draft Selections
• Brandon Brown, Versatile Defensive Lineman Kris Jenkins Jr. Ready For U-M Official
• Anthony Fenech, Detroit Free Press: Michigan baseball's stunning journey hits final stage: On brink of championship
---
