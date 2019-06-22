News More News
Quote of the Day: 

I think something that’s kind of been pretty beneficial for us is not really thinking about playing in the national championship or the stage that we’re on. It’s literally been a one-game, one-pitch mindset. So I think it’s something where everybody’s kind of slowing the game down, so to be able to minimize the situation and just kind of keep playing, that’s all I’ve been thinking about.
— Karl Kauffmann

Headlines: 

• Brandon Brown, Code Blue: Official Visitor Breakdown

• Chris Balas, One Step Closer: Wolverines Thrash Texas Tech, 15-3, To Advance To Finals

• Andrew Hussey, What Grade Is The Jordan Poole Pick Getting From NBA Draft Writers

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Offensive Line

• Austin Fox, What They're Saying About The Poole And Brazdeikis NBA Draft Selections

• Brandon Brown, Versatile Defensive Lineman Kris Jenkins Jr. Ready For U-M Official

• Anthony Fenech, Detroit Free Press: Michigan baseball's stunning journey hits final stage: On brink of championship


