The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 23
Tweets of the day
Extremely blessed to say that I will be furthering my academic, football, and baseball career at THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN! 〽️ #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/YoRs1oqh47— Joey Velazquez (@JoeyV242) June 22, 2018
Congratulations bro 💪🏾〽️ https://t.co/Fz79XmGDA9— "Hit-Man" (@KhalekeHudson) June 22, 2018
🎥 QUICK LOOK: New #Michigan #Wolverines commit LB Joey Velazquez in action 🎥 @TheWolverineMag pic.twitter.com/03nZHzPLXr— Rivals (@Rivals) June 23, 2018
It was a night to remember for @moritz_weasley #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/Z70RUKpIkU— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 22, 2018
“I’m thrilled right now. I didn’t think I’d slip past Vancouver. If there was a spot I wanted to pick, it was Vancouver.” - Hughes #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/vnkVvdZ2cr— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) June 23, 2018
Congrats, Quinn!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) June 23, 2018
Michigan ▶️ Vancouver#NHLDraft | #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zylor1VogW
@Canucks got a gooood one. Congrats Quinn! #gamechanger#GoBlue#ProBlue pic.twitter.com/rZrYZIXSND— Brian Wiseman (@_BrianWiseman) June 23, 2018
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 22, 2018
Introducing the Michigan Air Jordan 12s.
Available TOMORROW at 10:00 a.m. ET on https://t.co/42NdGCNyVx or starting at 9:00 a.m. for in-store purchase at @TheMDen. #GoBlue | #WEAREJORDAN pic.twitter.com/iFyYK9zZX4
Just remarkable the numbers @FBCoachDBrown has put up the last three years. pic.twitter.com/Vj79483DKD— SportSourceAnalytics (@SportSourceA) June 22, 2018
D.J. Carton (@DJCarton) reminding everyone of his five-star athleticism in the second half. Head fakes, blows by, soars over block attempt for one-handed flush. Makes it look easy. pic.twitter.com/VJ4Xki0CNh— Matthew Bain (@MatthewBain_) June 22, 2018
Don’t try soft layups against D.J. Carton next season. pic.twitter.com/GbbInE5NXx— Matthew Bain (@MatthewBain_) June 22, 2018
Got em a house. pic.twitter.com/77IKK3Vs2k— Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) June 22, 2018
The Oakland Raiders Rookies went Live today at the @facebook headquaters! Go Check it out! #RaiderNation #Rookies @NFL @RAIDERS https://t.co/yUDyZ3E4aQ pic.twitter.com/vG5OaHWQ0F— Maurice Hurst Jr (@mohurstjr) June 23, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Chris Webber Accepts Jim Harbaugh's Offer to be Honorary Captain
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Joey Velazquez Goes Blue
• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting News
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: What They're Saying — Moe Wagner to the Lakers
• Allana Tachauer, All u can Heat: What do the Miami Heat get From Duncan Robinson?
• Alec Gearty, Sporting News: NHL Draft 2018: Vancouver Canucks Select Quinn Hughes With 7th Pick
