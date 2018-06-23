Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-23 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 23

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star athlete Joey Velazquez committed to Michigan on Friday afternoon.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I’m just proud to have been a Wolverine throughout my time there, and more importantly, proud of my association with great men and great organizations like Michigan From the Heart where we can make a big impact."
— Former Michigan basketball star and member of the Fab Five Chris Webber.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Chris Webber Accepts Jim Harbaugh's Offer to be Honorary Captain

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Joey Velazquez Goes Blue

• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting News

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: What They're Saying — Moe Wagner to the Lakers

• Allana Tachauer, All u can Heat: What do the Miami Heat get From Duncan Robinson?

• Alec Gearty, Sporting News: NHL Draft 2018: Vancouver Canucks Select Quinn Hughes With 7th Pick

---

{{ article.author_name }}