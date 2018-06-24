The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 24
Tweets of the day
👀 who has arrived in A2#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/IGRtsMx4xE— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 23, 2018
Michigan is the place to be. Idc what y’all say. Ann Arbor is called Ho〽️e for 〽️any reasons. #DontSleep #LeadersAndBest #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gmqIfS2RQl— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) June 24, 2018
Goon squad 19? 🔵〽️😈 #GoBlue #goonsquad19 pic.twitter.com/3A4fZWl00E— Charles Thomas (@CtdabeastThomas) June 23, 2018
GA✈️AA??🤔🤔👀👀 pic.twitter.com/8LhL5kOrS7— DJ Turner II (@djturner_2019) June 23, 2018
Oh yeah about the other night... Lakers getting a great one. So happy and proud of @moritz_weasley. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of this journey with you my… https://t.co/QRjCFtwyIA— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) June 23, 2018
Ho〽️e #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/AGiOqo4XrR— Karsen Barnhart (@k_ballin__) June 24, 2018
Home 〽️ pic.twitter.com/bRyHqUEoZZ— Nolan Rumler (@steamboat_70) June 24, 2018
Go blue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/n9WgSbIhq8— Nolan Rumler (@steamboat_70) June 24, 2018
I bleed Maize & Blue in the #2 🔵〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2VCmdCICmj— Charles Thomas (@CtdabeastThomas) June 23, 2018
Glens Falls star @JG3_____ is enjoying himself in Allentown so far. He also talks about following in Jimmer's footsteps. pic.twitter.com/tBiFDbWuic— Keith Groller (@KeithGroller) June 23, 2018
This actually went better than I expected! Next time @_OverCees, next time 🤣🤣🤣#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HbdOUIblEP— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) June 24, 2018
Can you believe we're just 70 days away from the return of @UMichFootball? 🏈— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) June 23, 2018
(📷: https://t.co/sytbwPl0DO) pic.twitter.com/lcfZUa2JCL
Had a great time at Michigan! #goblue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/JMpQPcjelG— Parker McQuarrie (@parkermcquarrie) June 23, 2018
I had a great time at the University of Michigan. I’ll definitely be coming back.... Go Blue〽️〽️〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/H0mTdFL2iF— Danielson Ike (@danielson_ike) June 23, 2018
#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/bbEeaFtm4D— IZ’® (@iamjordanjakes) June 24, 2018
Wonderful day in Ann Arbor〽️ pic.twitter.com/QFHnuztF6a— IceTre❄️¹ᵏ (@Tremosley7) June 23, 2018
🎥 QUICK LOOK: New #Michigan #Wolverines commit LB Joey Velazquez in action 🎥 @TheWolverineMag pic.twitter.com/Ovh9DGQsmm— Rivals (@Rivals) June 23, 2018
And so it begins....#worktime😠💪〽️ https://t.co/hIjJgNc1rZ— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) June 24, 2018
And it all starts...🤦♂️🤦♂️ https://t.co/WkmDcXgl8r— Moe Wagner (@moritz_weasley) June 23, 2018
June 23, 2018
It's been an amazing year for 2019 PG @DJCarton. He discusses the opportunities this past month, his recruiting process, and relationship with Patrick McCaffery. https://t.co/ztsOPWGYgK pic.twitter.com/2kKxnIMboh— Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) June 23, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 S Joey Velazquez Talks U-M Commitment
• Tom Kakert, HawkeyeReport: Carton Seeks Right fit for his Future
• Grey Papke, Larry Brown Sports: Jim Harbaugh has Amazing Advice for Michigan Players on Avoiding Fumbles
• Matthew Bartlett, FanSided.com: Michigan Football Recruiting Updates and More
---
