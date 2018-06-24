Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-24 07:00:00 -0500') }}

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 24

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

From left: shooting guard Adrien Nunez, small forward Ignas Brazdeikis, center Colin Castleton, power forward Brandon Johns and point guard David DeJulius.
Michigan Basketball Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"They said they see me at the viper position, the outside linebacker/safety hybrid spot. I talked to Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and he said he could see me as a running back type — a physical running back. I think I’ll probably do most on the defensive side of the ball, but I’ll do whatever helps and makes the team better. I’ll play anywhere just to get on the field."
— Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star safety and Michigan commit Joey Velazquez.

Headlines

• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 S Joey Velazquez Talks U-M Commitment

• Tom Kakert, HawkeyeReport: Carton Seeks Right fit for his Future

• Grey Papke, Larry Brown Sports: Jim Harbaugh has Amazing Advice for Michigan Players on Avoiding Fumbles

• Matthew Bartlett, FanSided.com: Michigan Football Recruiting Updates and More

---

