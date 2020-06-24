TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 24

It feels good to be back. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZGwkjBjt4p

〽️🏆 @UMichFootball 's @CharlesWoodson remains the only primarily defensive player to ever win the Heisman Trophy pic.twitter.com/6lvBk0ISF5

There's FBS implications here, including in our state. Western Michigan was scheduled to play Colgate, but that now looks unlikely. Keep an eye on the Broncos as a team that may play a B1G opponent week one. https://t.co/y8GocK1JxI

Two tone TB squared shirt - gotta earn the dark orange 💦 😂 pic.twitter.com/rMjsxlcJBI

Does Aidan Hutchinson-led Michigan have the best defense in the Big 10 heading into next season? @AustinFox42 and @CSayf23 think so: https://t.co/auJk4T0ivR pic.twitter.com/mhww8wAx5u

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook