TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 24

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 24
Tweets of the day
Michigan Football 〽️ pic.twitter.com/JZOXrx5LYR— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 23, 2020
It feels good to be back. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZGwkjBjt4p— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 23, 2020
〽️🏆 @UMichFootball's @CharlesWoodson remains the only primarily defensive player to ever win the Heisman Trophy pic.twitter.com/6lvBk0ISF5— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 23, 2020
There's FBS implications here, including in our state. Western Michigan was scheduled to play Colgate, but that now looks unlikely. Keep an eye on the Broncos as a team that may play a B1G opponent week one.https://t.co/y8GocK1JxI— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) June 23, 2020
〽️〽️〽️😁#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mDg8StODCg— Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) June 23, 2020
Two tone TB squared shirt - gotta earn the dark orange 💦 😂 pic.twitter.com/rMjsxlcJBI— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 23, 2020
Does Aidan Hutchinson-led Michigan have the best defense in the Big 10 heading into next season? @AustinFox42 and @CSayf23 think so: https://t.co/auJk4T0ivR pic.twitter.com/mhww8wAx5u— Rivals (@Rivals) June 23, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie: Buy Or Sell: Michigan Has The Best Defense In The Big Ten
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: TUESDAY THOUGHTS: Michigan Wolverines Football 2020 Musings
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Film Room: Michigan OL Commit Tristan Bounds' Long Frame Is A Plus
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Four-Star WR Sam Mbake Talks Michigan, Call With Jim Harbaugh
• Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated: Patriot League Restrictions Imperil Non-Conference Football Games, Signaling Cancellations to Come
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook