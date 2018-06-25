The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 25
Tweets of the day
#Michigan up to the No. 10 class in the country with three-star tight end Erick All and a pair of four stars in Zach Charbonnet and Mazi Smith now in the fold. pic.twitter.com/HSU7jWHxj8— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) June 25, 2018
It’s wraps💯 pic.twitter.com/Skjx0yaBJG— Mazoooo (@mazismith) June 25, 2018
How I Feel Right Now!!!— Alfonso Smith † (@FonzoRB29) June 25, 2018
#〽️otivate #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MjcleQkQcg
@Thee_Matty_D Live from the crib #GoonSquad19 pic.twitter.com/KWPX14efnm— Al Washington (@CoachWash56) June 25, 2018
Knocking down all the haters #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6vc2Iv9sOk— Sean Magee (@UMichMagee) June 25, 2018
Man. Big weekend for Michigan football recruiting ... https://t.co/egDQ0kFgoa— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) June 25, 2018
I just want to thank god, my parents , all the coaches that coached me throughout my football career, and all the teams that recruited me but I decided to commit to the University Of Michigan #EarnIt #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zSCdvzFQXp— Erick All Jr. (@eallindi83) June 24, 2018
Our class 👀👀— Nolan Rumler (@steamboat_70) June 25, 2018
Live look at @Coach_SMoore #Winningest #OnToTheNextOne #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/x3QGW8zYrf— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) June 24, 2018
First off I’d like to thank God my mom and my family for being here for me through everything.... it’s been a wild ride.... TOP 5🤘🏽#TrustTheProcess @UMichFootball〽️ @PennStateFball 🔵⚪️@IlliniFootball🔶🔷 @GoBEARCATS🐾 @GopherFootball🐻 (no specific order) much love🏁 pic.twitter.com/3kijmmUda4— Denver “Humble Beast” Warren (@drippy_D1) June 24, 2018
National champs in 2019? @_iggy_braz thinks so 👀 I don’t know if I have ever been more excited for a basketball recruit as I am for Iggy. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qeFgpY1H1Q— MSZ Wolverines (@MSZ_Wolverines) June 24, 2018
Frankfort, Ky ✈️ Ann Arbor, Michigan?#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/wePGnlfaMM— Wandale Robinson (@robinson__era) June 24, 2018
Great WEEKEND!!!! This 2019 class loading all the way up! #Goonsquad19 #StayTuned #GoBlue— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) June 24, 2018
Successful weekend😊😉— Christopher Hinton (@Thechrishinton) June 24, 2018
Let’s goo! Excited to have a another big time player in the best room in the country! #TEU #GoBlue🔵 #Hail〽️ #Winningest https://t.co/vgmwK0ePei— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) June 24, 2018
Big shoutout to @Thee_Matty_D and his staff on The Absolute SLAM DUNK of a weekend! pic.twitter.com/rWKTyHhshT— Chris Partridge (@CoachCPartridge) June 24, 2018
Ticking time bombs are set all over...soon, you’ll know when (and who)🤔🤫🤯😉🤣#Winningest #OnToTheNex... #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/r26S28zysI— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) June 24, 2018
Jalen Wilson lives by the motto of "No Talking." Why? Because he let's his game speak for itself. Check out @thejalenwilson in "The Silent Way" https://t.co/zNXIGV1EaR via @usatodayhss— Michael McLamb (@McLambSays) June 24, 2018
BLESSED AND HONORED TO RECEIVE MY FIRST OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN! THANKS COACH @FBCoachDBrown #GoWolverines pic.twitter.com/1lZ6LQH8Vh— Tony Muse (@Juanmuse3) June 24, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Mazi Smith Goes Blue
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Zach Charbonnet Goes Blue
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Erick All Goes Blue
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Michigan Football Recruiting: Mazi Smith Talks U-M Pledge
• Mars Reel, USA Today: Mars Reel Chronicles: Jalen Wilson and 'The Silent way'
---
