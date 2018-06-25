Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 25

Four-star Mazi Smith was one of three commitments for Michigan on Sunday.

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Toughest thing I’ve ever done, but the trust I have in this program has outweighed any doubt I have about them. I am comfortable and will stand firm in my decision to be a part of this program. Thank you to everybody who has recruited me, supported me, and has had a hand in developing me mentally, physically, and emotionally. Thank you to my mom for putting me in this position. I have officially decided to continue my development on the campus of the University of Michigan."
— Kentwood (Mich.) East Kentwood four-star defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Mazi Smith Goes Blue

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Zach Charbonnet Goes Blue

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Erick All Goes Blue

• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Michigan Football Recruiting: Mazi Smith Talks U-M Pledge

• Mars Reel, USA Today: Mars Reel Chronicles: Jalen Wilson and 'The Silent way'

Question of the day:

• Who was Michigan's biggest commitment of the past week?

