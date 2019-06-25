News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 25

Chris Balas, Michigan Baseball: Wolverines One Win Away After 7-4 World Series Win

• Brandon Brown, Braiden McGregor On New Commits, Shaun Nua, Five-Star Challenge, More

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: DJ Jones Close To A Decision

• Brandon Brown, Andre Seldon Talks Competing On Big Stage, U-M's Visit Weekend, More

• Austin Fox, Eamonn Dennis Goes Blue

• Chris Balas, Michigan Baseball Video: Erik Bakich On Wolverines' Game One Win

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Gaige Garcia Commits To U-M

• Chris Balas, Michigan Baseball Notebook: Vanderbilt Favored ... Bakich Staying Put

• Austin Fox, WR Jay Brunelle Puts Michigan In Top Three Following This Weekend's Visit

• Andrew Hussey, Howard Eisley Discusses His Relationship With Juwan Howard

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Jeffrey Persi Will Decide Soon

• Anthony Fenech, Detroit Free Press: Michigan pounds Vanderbilt, 7-4, in College World Series, one win from title

