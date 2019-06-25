The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 25
Tweets of the Day:
1-0 in the Finals.#GoBlue #Team153 pic.twitter.com/RtjyLOshDZ— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 25, 2019
It’s almost game time... made it in time for the @umichbaseball sendoff 🔥⚾️#CWS2019 #GOBLUE #nationalcoachoftheyear @ErikBakich pic.twitter.com/xPnTQjQj1v— Kim Barnes Arico (@KBA_GoBlue) June 24, 2019
ONE DOWN. ONE TO GO!— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 25, 2019
Michigan storms past Vanderbilt to take the first game of the series. #CWS | @umichbaseball pic.twitter.com/16yylUPoik
The A team boarding for Omaha! @umichbaseball we are rooting for YOU! #WinItAll! pic.twitter.com/snXPLTuHsr— Carol Hutchins (@UMCoachHutch) June 24, 2019
From everyone at Michigan Athletics back in Ann Arbor, Good Luck and Go Blue! #GoBlue | @umichbaseball 〽️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/SURb2Sagte— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 24, 2019
So Happy, Us Very Proud! Go Blue! https://t.co/yRgsYgEn5n— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) June 25, 2019
A sac fly makes the second out in the ninth, and Henry's line is final as the run scores.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bWkRNTS0NT— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 25, 2019
THIS TEAM! pic.twitter.com/i7R6D0iXBA— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 25, 2019
Got it done in Game 1️⃣#GoBlue #Team153 pic.twitter.com/7J3JkIMKg3— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 25, 2019
The final out to secure the win for Michigan. #CWS | @umichbaseball pic.twitter.com/MBNx5yU52b— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 25, 2019
That winning feeling. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0JGFYfMHYm— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 25, 2019
Postgame media! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/o8xytHWVAj— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 25, 2019
#NewCoverPhoto pic.twitter.com/zP3Oi8u5j5— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 25, 2019
Committed!!! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/xH0iVHV8B6— Gaige Garcia (@gaigegarcia23) June 24, 2019
COMMITTED.... pic.twitter.com/K3UQPkRPbL— Eamonn Dennis (@E_Dennis5) June 24, 2019
Fresh threads for the newest members of #DubNation pic.twitter.com/wX5eyLTFWN— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 24, 2019
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Baseball: Wolverines One Win Away After 7-4 World Series Win
• Brandon Brown, Braiden McGregor On New Commits, Shaun Nua, Five-Star Challenge, More
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: DJ Jones Close To A Decision
• Brandon Brown, Andre Seldon Talks Competing On Big Stage, U-M's Visit Weekend, More
• Austin Fox, Eamonn Dennis Goes Blue
• Chris Balas, Michigan Baseball Video: Erik Bakich On Wolverines' Game One Win
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Gaige Garcia Commits To U-M
• Chris Balas, Michigan Baseball Notebook: Vanderbilt Favored ... Bakich Staying Put
• Austin Fox, WR Jay Brunelle Puts Michigan In Top Three Following This Weekend's Visit
• Andrew Hussey, Howard Eisley Discusses His Relationship With Juwan Howard
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Jeffrey Persi Will Decide Soon
• Anthony Fenech, Detroit Free Press: Michigan pounds Vanderbilt, 7-4, in College World Series, one win from title
---
