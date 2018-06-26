Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-26 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 26

A3atgvffgxgcjqbeef0y
Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Cyk7solqdll1ghenv94q
Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett three-star cornerback D.J. Turner kept Michigan's recruiting momentum rolling on Monday afternoon.

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"First, I want to say thank you to all the colleges who recruited me and gave me the opportunity to play football at their school. Thank you for all the blessings and support throughout the process. I’m blessed to say I have made my final decision and will continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Michigan. GO BLUE"
— Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett three-star cornerback D.J. Turner.

Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: D.J. Turner II Goes Blue

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: George Johnson III Goes Blue

• Chad Simmons, Rivals.com: D.J. Turner II Commits to Michigan, 'is Done' With Recruiting

• ArcInfo.com: Two new Players in Union Neuchatel

• Matthew Bain, Des Moines Register: Inside Iowa High School Star D.J. Carton's Life as a Five-Star Basketball Recruit

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}