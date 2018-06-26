The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 26
Tweets of the day
110% COMMITTED〽️〽️💙💛💙 pic.twitter.com/w0VyU5mGCV— DJ Turner II (@djturner_2019) June 25, 2018
What a terrific 8 days !!Celebrating @AustinHatch30 wedding day (June 16 ) NBA Draft night with @moritz_weasley (June 21) Then start the process all over again as all 5 members of our frosh class reported to campus June 23 So blessed to be the Michigan MBB coach #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oVsfxFFwPq— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) June 25, 2018
HAIL 〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gnjUbBy5fM— Alpha Cine🎗 (@LewisCine) June 25, 2018
What a week it was!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 26, 2018
THIS MICHIGAN OF OURS » https://t.co/8QPUpYyWWQ#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UFiZU3Nk3T
Magnificent 🙌#GoBlue | #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/zbQkgyskiJ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 25, 2018
Coach Zordich rn pic.twitter.com/0AB72GQukm— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) June 25, 2018
June 25, 2018
.@JoshHelmholdt has a breakdown of new #Michigan #Wolverines commit Erick All 🎥— Rivals (@Rivals) June 25, 2018
Full feature here: https://t.co/lEXHYbXd7A pic.twitter.com/nyY64iyncd
It’s Home, bro.— Zach Carpenter (@CZach23) June 26, 2018
Something special is happening!
Go Blue 〽️
Commitment Next... #TGFE pic.twitter.com/ERtuCvRfRS— King Ojabo🎈 (@DavidOjabo) June 25, 2018
Introducing the 2017-18 Moments of the Year… No. 13: @umichbaseball goes on a 20-game win streak!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 25, 2018
MGoBlue Awards » https://t.co/otnsTFL44w #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FcpmzEhm5v
Things are Going to get Rough for some Folks this Season 😂🤷🏾♂️💪🏾— Alfonso Smith † (@FonzoRB29) June 25, 2018
#〽️otivate #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ue4dnrxMtu
This is #TheOpening.— The Opening (@TheOpening) June 26, 2018
This is Team Dynamite. pic.twitter.com/y30urQ6wi6
The secret of a seemingly glamorous five-star life? It's not so glamorous. It's a constant balancing act. It's pressure. It's expectation. It's crazy.— Matthew Bain (@MatthewBain_) June 25, 2018
Here's a dive into the new normal for Bettendorf star D.J. Carton (@DJCarton). https://t.co/b4oKuYfgKY
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: D.J. Turner II Goes Blue
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: George Johnson III Goes Blue
• Chad Simmons, Rivals.com: D.J. Turner II Commits to Michigan, 'is Done' With Recruiting
• ArcInfo.com: Two new Players in Union Neuchatel
• Matthew Bain, Des Moines Register: Inside Iowa High School Star D.J. Carton's Life as a Five-Star Basketball Recruit
---
