"We’re going to try to continue to build bridges, really work at making sure there’s a lot of healing going forward. The men’s basketball program has taken a lot of twists and turns [in history]. I want every player who has ever played here to feel like he’s part of that building, Chris and anyone else. They’re part of the program."

— Michigan head coach John Beilein on Tuesday afternoon, in regards to former U-M basketball star Chris Webber.