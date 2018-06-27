The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 27
Tweets of the day
The work has only just begun! @_iggy_braz @Castleton_ @NunezAdrien @Brandon_Johns0 @DavidDejulius #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/FEGNdAW1wi— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 27, 2018
It's always a good time to get an update from @JohnBeilein— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 26, 2018
He met with the 〽️🏀 beat writers to give a June update after his decision to stay, @moritz_weasley NBA Draft, the freshmen arriving & the trip to Spain!
Watch 👉 https://t.co/Jp9Bl5xBey pic.twitter.com/pOpE0TYCzB
Ann Arbor📍 official visit‼️— DJ Carton (@DJCarton) June 26, 2018
"I've always wanted to be a complete basketball player and not limit my abilities to one thing. I think that's why I'm here."— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 26, 2018
Get to know @moritz_weasley pic.twitter.com/pNbYaH7y1A
The first look is always special. The introductory press conference for number 15 is set for tomorrow morning at 10am PT. Catch @moritz_weasley live on https://t.co/U97mTRLR2f and @SpectrumSN pic.twitter.com/bMyzn7cl5E— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 26, 2018
Moe’s not wasting any time. pic.twitter.com/bgItXsguRN— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 26, 2018
Just a couple of Wolverines - @Lakers GM Rob Pelinka & the 25th Pick @moritz_weasley - hanging out in L.A.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/YTDmXXLf7A— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 26, 2018
Watch Live: Lakers introduce @moritz_weasley and @Sviat_10 this morning, presented by @GetSpectrum https://t.co/hsMQrGnN97— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 26, 2018
3 days away... 〽️ pic.twitter.com/OZhfBuDzPU— Cade McNamara (@Cademac_12) June 26, 2018
My young bulls! https://t.co/bbWr79sc9j— Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) June 26, 2018
If you're not trying to be the BEST at it, you should'nt be doing it! #WePlayingForKeeps #MichiganFootball#RahGary #GoBlue3 pic.twitter.com/0kX7q3I4YH— Rashan Gary ™ (@RashanAGary) June 27, 2018
June 26, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: John Beilein Talks new Contract, More
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Announces Foreign Tour to Spain in August
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Beilein Excited About Webber's Return
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Beilein Wants Recruits, Others to Know he's all in
• Noah Trister, The Washington Post: Beilein: Offer From Pistons Would Have Been Tough Decision
---
