{{ timeAgo('2018-06-27 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 27

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
John Beilein announced on Tuesday that his team will head to Spain later this summer.
Quote of the day

"We’re going to try to continue to build bridges, really work at making sure there’s a lot of healing going forward. The men’s basketball program has taken a lot of twists and turns [in history]. I want every player who has ever played here to feel like he’s part of that building, Chris and anyone else. They’re part of the program."
— Michigan head coach John Beilein on Tuesday afternoon, in regards to former U-M basketball star Chris Webber.

{{ article.author_name }}