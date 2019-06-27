News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 27

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

The feeling is crushed, just because when we walked off the field, we were wanting to be in that dogpile,” pitcher We fought as hard we could. We gave it everything we had and I’m proud of everyone in this room.
— Tommy Henry

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Baseball: Wolverines Fall One Game Short, Lose 8-2 In Title Game

• Chris Balas, Michigan Baseball Video: Bakich, Players Reflect After Championship Loss

• Austin Fox, A.J. Henning Goes Blue

• Brandon Brown, Breaking Down Performances Of Braiden McGregor, JJ McCarthy, Andre Seldon

• Andrew Hussey, National College Basketball Reporter Matt Norlander Discusses Juwan Howard

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyst Breaks Down Jeffrey Persi

• Austin Fox, Opposing Coach Explains What Makes Matt Hibner Such A Dangerous Tight End

• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: 'Crushed': Michigan's magical ride falls short in CWS Finals

