The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 27
Tweets of the Day:
Regional champs ✔— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) June 27, 2019
Super Regional champs ✔
CWS finalist ✔
Congrats on an unforgettable season, @umichbaseball. pic.twitter.com/FjrD8czN1J
With each other, for each other. Always. pic.twitter.com/c5AOs7mnzt— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 27, 2019
Bakich and his son pic.twitter.com/Cs9me8w91v— angelique (@chengelis) June 27, 2019
Tommy Henry says he’s “crushed” by the outcome pic.twitter.com/K9Zf6XJPUP— angelique (@chengelis) June 27, 2019
“You have reset the standard for what this program can do and will do.” 🔈⬆️— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) June 27, 2019
Thank you, @umichbaseball. pic.twitter.com/HmgC9PCR35
It just wasn’t our night.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 27, 2019
🎥 CWS Game 3 pic.twitter.com/p6jwIlruTM
Some thoughts from #Team153 following tonight’s game.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 27, 2019
🎥 Ako Thomas: “I feel like we left it all out there.” pic.twitter.com/N2QPFn8rS9
Amazing experience at the 2019 Minority Quarterback Coaching Summit! So many great minority coaches in the NCAA & NFL with so much knowledge! I am even more thankful for @CoachJim4UM & the entire Harbaugh family for all they have done embracing minority QB’s & Coaches on Offense! https://t.co/UEmCJLIRrv— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) June 26, 2019
I’m coming home...— AJ H3nning (@AJHenning3) June 26, 2019
100% C O M M I T T E D ✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/WTPUKbmyOQ
From last four in to last two standing.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 27, 2019
Truly a special team. Truly a special season.
Thank you, fans, for supporting us along this incredible postseason run. #GoBlue #Team153 pic.twitter.com/G6x5NyLzB0
Congrats on a great season, @umichbaseball. You made us all so proud. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/V5FqFsHa2c— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 27, 2019
“These guys are going to go on to be future husbands and fathers and community leaders a whole lot longer than they're baseball players, but the lessons that they learned in our program and through our success in this postseason are going to last with them forever.” - Erik Bakich pic.twitter.com/INPp2RlYFE— Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) June 27, 2019
Always show love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/chuB7Mi5Pu— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) June 27, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Baseball: Wolverines Fall One Game Short, Lose 8-2 In Title Game
• Chris Balas, Michigan Baseball Video: Bakich, Players Reflect After Championship Loss
• Austin Fox, A.J. Henning Goes Blue
• Brandon Brown, Breaking Down Performances Of Braiden McGregor, JJ McCarthy, Andre Seldon
• Andrew Hussey, National College Basketball Reporter Matt Norlander Discusses Juwan Howard
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyst Breaks Down Jeffrey Persi
• Austin Fox, Opposing Coach Explains What Makes Matt Hibner Such A Dangerous Tight End
• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: 'Crushed': Michigan's magical ride falls short in CWS Finals
