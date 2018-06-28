The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 28
Tweets of the day
The @Rivals Five Star Challenge is loaded with #Michigan football recruiting targets and we'll have a TON of coverage. We're already rolling in Atlanta with way more to come. Get a five-week free trial for a limited time only and don't miss a thing! https://t.co/RYuourl8zs pic.twitter.com/2JnHU3TWbT— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) June 27, 2018
"... I want every player that ever played here to feel like he is part of that building (Crisler Center) ... including @realchriswebber ..."— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 27, 2018
-- @JohnBeilein #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/TrIr3w5B4H
Wait is it that time already?— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 27, 2018
Yup. Time. To. Ball. #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/QhX1d4l8Gr
You know it’s a big day when JUDE is here! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/xI1KeD3M2A— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 27, 2018
⭐️#Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge Recruiting Update⭐️#Noles 5-star DB commit Akeem Dent tells @Cassidy_Rob at #RivalsChallenge he will take some visits in the fall: https://t.co/LMbgm0qdsY#USC #LSU #GoBlue #FSU #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Nv9FXT89Jh— Rivals (@Rivals) June 27, 2018
WHAT ELSE COULD IT BE!?!?— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 27, 2018
🚨 THE TOP MOMENT ALERT 🚨 // Introducing the 2017-18 Moments of the Year… No. 1: Jordan Poole's buzzer-beating three-pointer to send @umichbball to the Sweet 16.
MGoBlue Awards » https://t.co/otnsTFL44w #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NWCTJoEr7s
Class of 2020 Upland (Calif.) High five-star linebacker and #Michigan target Justin Flowe today at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta. Flowe is rated as the No. 2 player in the country. pic.twitter.com/kxJopKSGEa— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) June 28, 2018
Class of 2020 Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro four-star athlete and #Michigan target Kelee Ringo at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge today in Atlanta. Ringo is rated as the No. 27 player in the country. pic.twitter.com/OCSkfDe54c— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) June 28, 2018
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman four-star cornerback and #Michigan target Adonis Otey at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge today in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/XIdyr2yW6I— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) June 27, 2018
⭐️Welcome to the #Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge⭐️— Rivals (@Rivals) June 28, 2018
The best high school football prospects in the nation are here in the #ATL for the #RivalsChallenge! @rivalsmike @ncsa @izellreese @WillMcNeeley pic.twitter.com/bcvzZXMems
Got to lead the Victors at the @michiganalumni of Greater San Francisco Annual Event! What a great turnout! #ForeverGoblue #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XFmOJrk5ZC— Maurice Hurst Jr (@mohurstjr) June 27, 2018
In his own words, #Jaguars third-year safety Jarrod Wilson (@JWilson330) opens up about what it's like being an #NFL player on the roster bubble (h/t @MattVerderame)— FanSided (@FanSided) June 27, 2018
MORE: https://t.co/e7R04UWnDg pic.twitter.com/Tc1LWxmUEs
Het there Twitter gang. Wanted to let you know about my new Facebook Page. I'll be posting stuff on U-M & Lions football, my travels & other Brandy adventures. Please go to my page and "Like" it. if you like it. https://t.co/P8gxuDerRU #goblue, #onepride, #lions pic.twitter.com/ANJ4HKOv6q— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) June 27, 2018
Headlines
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Stephen Herron Talks Status, Visit Plan, More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Rivals100 Four-Star Cornerback Includes U-M in top 3
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Rivals Five-Star Challenge: Live Updates
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Mazi Smith Brings Explosiveness to U-M
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Twitter Tuesday: D.J. Carton, Louisville, Josh Green, Vanderbilt
• Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal: Jim Harbaugh Puts Michigan in Position to Crash CFP Party
• Jarrod Wilson, FanSided.com: The Time is now: Life on the NFL Roster Bubble
