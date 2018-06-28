Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 28

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Louisville (Ky.) Trinity four-star defensive end Stephen Herron committed to Michigan last July.
Brandon Brown

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Michigan stands real high for me. [On a scale of 1-10], I’d place them at an eight. They’re in my top three, along with Louisville and Auburn."
— Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman four-star safety Adonis Otey on Wednesday afternoon at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta. Otey is rated as the No. 94 player nationally.

Headlines

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Stephen Herron Talks Status, Visit Plan, More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Rivals100 Four-Star Cornerback Includes U-M in top 3

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Rivals Five-Star Challenge: Live Updates

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Mazi Smith Brings Explosiveness to U-M

• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Twitter Tuesday: D.J. Carton, Louisville, Josh Green, Vanderbilt

• Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal: Jim Harbaugh Puts Michigan in Position to Crash CFP Party

• Jarrod Wilson, FanSided.com: The Time is now: Life on the NFL Roster Bubble

---

{{ article.author_name }}