The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 28
Tweets of the Day:
Committed.....GO BLUE!!!〽️ pic.twitter.com/cqTkWXGPPC— Kalel Mullings (@kalelmullings) June 27, 2019
We’ve moved the needle. It was an unforgettable year for @umichbaseball.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 27, 2019
“Page 153 in the Michigan Baseball history book will be bookmarked forever.” - @ErikBakich #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1iWoKTKzGu
A national runner-up finish and an unforgettable postseason run. #Team153 is one for the record books. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/q74m6ItmYx— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 27, 2019
Memories that will last a lifetime.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 27, 2019
We are so proud of #Team153! pic.twitter.com/faayUvnYz8
🎥 Joe Donovan: “We’re going to be back, ready and hungry for next year.” pic.twitter.com/P9VKe6gi1l— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 27, 2019
HO〽️E pic.twitter.com/GDRvtBzDz4— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 27, 2019
This is home... Committed pic.twitter.com/ZjM7cPD34j— #2⃣4⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) June 27, 2019
DYK? There's been nearly 80 wrestling/football two-sport athletes at Michigan. Cliff Keen spent 45 years as wrestling head coach & 33 as a football assistant. He guided U-M's 150-pound football team to 2 conference titles in its only years of existence (1947, '48). #TBT (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/BjzMlZGrVk— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) June 27, 2019
Thanks for a once in a lifetime opportunity @Rivals had a blast ❗️ pic.twitter.com/6lWaAzzoA9— Andre Seldon Jr. (@AndreSeldonjr) June 28, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Attebury Explains What Made Him Commit To U-M, Reveals How It All Went Down
• Andrew Hussey, Blake Corum Goes Blue
• Austin Fox, Aaron Lewis Discusses His Commitment, The Bond U-M's 2020 Class Is Building
• Brandon Brown, In His Own Words: Braiden McGregor On 5-Star Challenge Competition, Camp
• Austin Fox, Kalel Mullings Goes Blue
• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Michigan Baseball After College World Series Loss
• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: How Michigan baseball will balance growth and a 'blue-collar mindset'
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook