News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-28 07:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 28

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

To be an Omaha program, you have to have an Omaha team. To be the first one in a long time to do that, there's no way around it. This was special. But it's all about what we do from here with this.
— Erik Bakich

Headlines: 

• Austin Fox, Attebury Explains What Made Him Commit To U-M, Reveals How It All Went Down

• Andrew Hussey, Blake Corum Goes Blue

• Austin Fox, Aaron Lewis Discusses His Commitment, The Bond U-M's 2020 Class Is Building

• Brandon Brown, In His Own Words: Braiden McGregor On 5-Star Challenge Competition, Camp

• Austin Fox, Kalel Mullings Goes Blue

• Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Michigan Baseball After College World Series Loss

• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: How Michigan baseball will balance growth and a 'blue-collar mindset'

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}