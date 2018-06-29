The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 29
Tweets of the day
We here #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/gVzrbvZRz2— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) June 28, 2018
Another great catch by #Michigan 4-star target Wandale Robinson. pic.twitter.com/eIbjxfoudy— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) June 28, 2018
2019 Louisville (Ky.) #Michigan commit DE Stephen Herron (@stephenherron_) dominating the opposing OT. pic.twitter.com/AazoOlcftn— Adam Ghabour (@Qb9Adam) June 28, 2018
Frankfort (Ky.) Western Hills four-star athlete and #Michigan target Wandale Robinson at the Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/lAKEQ7VMOS— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) June 28, 2018
2020 Scottsdale (Az.) Saguaro CB Kelee Ringo is as good as any corner in the country and he holds a #Michigan offer. pic.twitter.com/Ou0tI0brTh— Adam Ghabour (@Qb9Adam) June 28, 2018
Aspirations athletes @stephenherron_ and @robinson__era represented the state of Kentucky today at the Rivals Five Star Challenge!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cj1Kd4Bacm— C.Vaughn@Aspirations (@Aspirationsgym) June 29, 2018
Top 2020 QB target Harrison Bailey out of Marietta (Ga.). pic.twitter.com/DcKlQTJoWq— Adam Ghabour (@Qb9Adam) June 28, 2018
2020 Suwannee (Ga.) North Gwinnett WR Joshua Downs (@JoshDowns_ ) is a legit talent. pic.twitter.com/8H0mMaAD1g— Adam Ghabour (@Qb9Adam) June 28, 2018
Big time 2019 DE, and big #Michigan target Adisa Isaac, out of Brooklyn (N.Y.), competing hard at the Rivals Five Star Challenge and trying to persuade coaches for the rep win. pic.twitter.com/zXXIINWPOd— Adam Ghabour (@Qb9Adam) June 28, 2018
So who was https://t.co/OJ3bBhiLM2’s Men's Coach of the Year?— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 28, 2018
The votes are in ... @JohnBeilein
B1G Tournament Champs 🏆
NCAA West Regional Champs 🏆
NCAA Final Four
NCAA title game
〽️ 🏀 record 33 wins #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jbjCXTj1GL
The rooks get the first pitch at @Dodgers Stadium.#LakeShow x #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/s4os49X6B6— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 28, 2018
4.... pic.twitter.com/GZIGy0MNKT— G5 (@gilesjackson__) June 28, 2018
Top 15‼️ pic.twitter.com/w0KIiMp6Ue— Bryan Bresee (@bryan_bresee) June 28, 2018
Top 10✅ pic.twitter.com/m2GkPHB3nD— TGroovy🏄🏾 (@_TreWilliams) June 28, 2018
It may have not made the final cut for a MGoBlue award, however, we will NEVER, EVER, forget this moment ... courtesy of @baird_cj— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 28, 2018
👌👌👌 from DEEEEEP!#HonorableMention 🏆#GoBlue 〽️ 🏀 pic.twitter.com/x4CF5cpP52
Don’t forget, tune into the Karsch and Anderson Show on 97.1 The Ticket from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. TOMORROW as @JonJansen77 joins in for a fun discussion. 👀 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iO3OqcNATr— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 28, 2018
"If you have the courage to begin, you have the courage to succeed"#EngageYourWill #〽️otivate #GoBlue— Alfonso Smith † (@FonzoRB29) June 28, 2018
Winning starts in the Summer! #Winningest #GoBlue #WEARECOMING https://t.co/yq6sNUSWiR— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) June 29, 2018
Lost files☁️ pic.twitter.com/Qc99Z8LAz3— Benjamin St-Juste (@Benj_Juice) June 28, 2018
Speaking of Aaron Judge, he looks good in a Skinny M Michigan hat in the Big House. Stanford recruited him as a TE. The Yankees had other plans, huh? pic.twitter.com/gK4YL045tH— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) June 29, 2018
