Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-29 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 29

Qv0ueihgvsp7kmedclxw
Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
A7awttcla0wofuerbhcq
The Rivals Five-Star Challenge was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday.

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I really started talking to Michigan last year. Coach [Chris] Partridge and the defensive coordinator came to my school and offered me in the spring. Ever since then, they’ve showed a lot of love to me. Their receivers coach told my friend, D.J. Turner, that I’m No. 1 on their board in the slot. It’s a blessing to know that a school like Michigan likes me that much."
— Class of 2020 North Gwinnett (Ga.) Suwanee four-star wide receiver Joshua Downs at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta day 2 Updates

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball News and Views: Beilein's Freshmen Expectations, More

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting: Wandale Robinson Talks OV, Potential Role at U-M

• John Taylor, NBC Sports: Dismissed by Michigan, Nate Johnson to Start Over at Arizona JUCO

• Travis Hines, NBC Sports: Chris Webber Details how Expected Michigan Return Came to be

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}