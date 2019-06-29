The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 29
Tweets of the Day:
TOP 5: 2018-19 concludes with @GoStanford claiming it’s 25th @NCAA DI 🏆. @UMichAthletics secures 2️⃣ after its incredible CWS run, while 3️⃣ @FloridaGators, 4️⃣ @TexasLonghorns & 5️⃣ @USC_Athletics round out the top-5 programs in the country.— Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup (@LDirectorsCup) June 28, 2019
RELEASE: https://t.co/uLRNd4kIW9 … pic.twitter.com/RmVnZiLJSb
🚨 TOP MOMENT #1 🚨— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 28, 2019
And you already know. @umichbaseball 📈
MGoBlue Awards » https://t.co/T8mTDKyob9 #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/FRAHWoNdF7
From Opening Day to Game #72.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 28, 2019
Thank you fans, for your support this season! pic.twitter.com/1IifMiGhcg
These two will go down as two of the greatest to wear “the 8 letters across their chest.” It has been an absolute pleasure to be their coach. So special to see two Michigan kids stay home and lead their school to Omaha! Thank you @Tommy_Henry_28 and @KaptinKauf17 https://t.co/c2AFkusea6— Chris Fetter (@ChrisFetter41) June 28, 2019
We are GOING UP on this Friday, thanks to @benchmason42! #GoBlue | #FlashbackFriday 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/p7UrxSt8Z0— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 28, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Finishes Second In Director's Cup Standings For Second Time Ever
• Andrew Hussey, Wide Receiver Eamonn Dennis' High School Coach Breaks Down His Game
• Austin Fox, William Mohan On His Pledge — 'Every Day There Was Full Of Smiles & Laughs'
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyst Breaks Down Blake Corum
