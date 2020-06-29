The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 29
Tweets of the day
What a wonderful man God gave this earth the day Jack Harbaugh was presented to it! Happy Birthday, Jack! John, Jim & Joanie hit the “Dad lottery.” The best part of it all is that they know all know it. #GreatFam https://t.co/P1HOVvZUZK— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) June 28, 2020
49 of 52. #GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/MbJvyvydgg— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 28, 2020
26 years ago today, the Fab Five's @JalenRose & @JuwanHoward were selected in the 1994 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/optAO6m84R— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 28, 2020
June 29, 2020 Happy Birthday Dan Dierdorf - https://t.co/rlWs7N8GtX pic.twitter.com/ywqWEyoqTU— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) June 28, 2020
Since 2016, Brandon Graham has recorded:— Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) June 28, 2020
- 7th most tackles for loss among DEs (53)
- Top 20 pass rush productivity each year
- Biggest defensive play in Eagles history#Eagles @brandongraham55 pic.twitter.com/3dcFl8sZFu
Hey where have we seen this one before? 🤔 https://t.co/UJM4obSclF— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) June 28, 2020
Happy Birthday Jake Slaker!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) June 28, 2020
🎂 pic.twitter.com/GH4S3rq8um
A wonderful, memorable day for your entire family and especially Katie! Congratulations to all of you!— Bruce Madej (@BrMadej) June 28, 2020
12 years... Between kids, quarantine and the overall chaos that happens in our house on a daily basis, there’s no one I’d rather raise OUR team with. Still making me a better man every day. Happy Anniversary. STM❤️SKR pic.twitter.com/Pr1EK4dTli— Sean Magee (@UMichMagee) June 29, 2020
School was replaced by Wrestling multiple times a day during quarantine! You can say he takes on the whole character! If you know then you know! #DadsNewHobby #MadeAtHome pic.twitter.com/p1xckjKDNI— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) June 28, 2020
Extremely proud to be named a Super 7 member after a great week in Orlando! Thank you @HKA_Tanalski for a great week pic.twitter.com/qcQdYLJiTn— Tommy Doman Jr (@tdoman36) June 29, 2020
West Bloomfield, Mich. 2022 RB Dillon Tatum working out with @SMSBFootball this morning. He recently hit 30 total scholarship offers: https://t.co/q1RI88eSoa pic.twitter.com/JH8CaozKh4— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) June 28, 2020
4.46 🏃🏾♂️💨— Dillon Tatum (@PrimeTimeDill) June 28, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Who's Next? A Look at Five Michigan Commit Candidates
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Can J.J. McCarthy Earn Five-Star Status at Elite 11?
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The 4 Most Unbreakable Offensive Records in Michigan History
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Video, Analysis of Michigan LB Commit Tyler McLaurin From Summer Practice
• Matthew Helmkamp, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Checking on 3 Under-the-Radar Targets for Wolverines
---
