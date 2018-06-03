Ticker
football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 3

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

From left: Sophomore safety J'Marick Woods, sophomore defensive end Kwity Paye, junior linebacker Devin Bush and junior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp.
Austin Fox, TheWolverine

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Look around you ...... YOU'RE IN THE BIG HOUSE! You are in Michigan Stadium."
— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to the youngsters at the start of Saturday's youth football camp.

Headlines

