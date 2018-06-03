The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 3
Tweets of the day
John Beilein is the first head coach to arrive at #USABMU18, a good 45 minutes before practice begins. No Pistons paraphanelia to be found.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) June 2, 2018
Great Day At The UTMartin And Michigan Camp🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/0p1ejel6vS— Cormontae Hamilton⚡️ (@Cbvndzzz) June 2, 2018
From left on the gator: junior linebacker Devin Bush, junior linebacker Josh Uche, junior cornerback David Long and redshirt junior tight end Tyrone Wheatley. pic.twitter.com/iphnWiVFt0— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) June 2, 2018
Junior fullback Peter Bush brought his 📷 to Paris and snapped some great photos.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 2, 2018
⁰Here’s a visual look back at our trip: https://t.co/8z2EhrlZZl#GoBlue | #BonjourParis 〽️🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/F6Z3ZImqZ0
Here’s the top 11 heading into tonight’s Pro Day workout! #Elite11 pic.twitter.com/qr1DFDh0sG— Elite11 (@Elite11) June 3, 2018
Blessed to have received an offer from The University of Michigan #GoBlue 〽️ #Wolverines #B1G pic.twitter.com/IP9hZpAQNP— Quinten Johnson🏹 (@_QJ11) June 3, 2018
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan #goblue @CoachHarriott pic.twitter.com/iAFn3X7G33— W1NG0 (@DerekWingo) June 2, 2018
Blessed to say i have received my 3rd offer from the University Of Michigan 〽️ pic.twitter.com/VQqlEvYSej— Jaheim Bell (@Jaheim_Bell1) June 2, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
