"I’m proud to announce that my journey now takes me to the University of Michigan! So thankful for the opportunity to be a part of something special and contribute wherever I am needed most. There is still a long way for me to go to become the player I envision myself being, but after the EYBL and one full year of D1 basketball, I’m confident I will only add to the great chemistry that already exists at M[ichigan]. Everybody’s journey is unique and mine is no different. In the end when the basketball stop bouncing, I am confident that M[ichigan] will have given me every opportunity to be the best I can be. No matter what happens, I will have an unrivaled support network of family, friends, teammates, coaches and others to lean on whenever I need them. I know this is the right place for me and I’m ready for this next chapter in my life. Go Blue!"

— Center Jaron Faulds on Twitter on Friday afternoon, announcing that he'd be transferring from Columbia to Michigan.