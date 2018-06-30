Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 30

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Jaron Faulds announced on Friday that he will transfer from Columbia to Michigan.
Michigan Basketball Twitter Account

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I’m proud to announce that my journey now takes me to the University of Michigan! So thankful for the opportunity to be a part of something special and contribute wherever I am needed most. There is still a long way for me to go to become the player I envision myself being, but after the EYBL and one full year of D1 basketball, I’m confident I will only add to the great chemistry that already exists at M[ichigan]. Everybody’s journey is unique and mine is no different. In the end when the basketball stop bouncing, I am confident that M[ichigan] will have given me every opportunity to be the best I can be. No matter what happens, I will have an unrivaled support network of family, friends, teammates, coaches and others to lean on whenever I need them. I know this is the right place for me and I’m ready for this next chapter in my life. Go Blue!"
— Center Jaron Faulds on Twitter on Friday afternoon, announcing that he'd be transferring from Columbia to Michigan.

Headlines

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Jaron Faulds Will Transfer to U-M From Columbia

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball ITF Extra: D.J. Carton's Official

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Nation's No. 2 Player in 2020 has U-M 'Pretty High up'

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Rivals Five-Star Challenge — DL vs. OL

• Bryan Fischer, NBC Sports: Michigan's Price tag for Their 2018 Non-Conference Slate Rings up to $4.6 Million

---

{{ article.author_name }}