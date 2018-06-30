The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 30
Tweets of the day
Go Blue! 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/wXha7WMhft— Jaron Faulds (@JaronFaulds) June 29, 2018
IT IS OFFICIAL: Former @CULionsMBB forward @JaronFaulds will join 〽🏀 as a preferred walk-on this season; will sit the year due to NCAA transfer rules— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 29, 2018
Welcome to Maize & Blue Nation!
Release: https://t.co/phQaRpjmMB#GoBlue 〽️ 🏀 pic.twitter.com/8POTwT0r0U
⭐️#Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge⭐️— Rivals (@Rivals) June 29, 2018
The best of the best shined at the #RivalsChallenge! @JoshHelmholdt
recaps the MVPs: https://t.co/kgwPoB0Ecy pic.twitter.com/YKgvzgt9dL
Few weeks out then it’s back to talking business!😈😤 bouta give the 〽️ all got. https://t.co/ubSKekg8Xc— Hughdini (@CaseyLive24) June 29, 2018
Stay Tuned..... July 4th ✍🏾🙏🏽— Jdsunn__ (@JohnDunmore2) June 29, 2018
Offers & Interest for 4⭐️ Micah Peavy (@mjpv5) pic.twitter.com/lKR97g8R9y— TIPTON EDITS 🏀 (@TiptonEdits) June 29, 2018
Happy Birthday @AaronBDesigns hope you like this sweet edit I made for you! #GoBlue #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/ZIjq71BLe5— Mark (@MarkTaurisani) June 29, 2018
I don’t remember who made this lol, but happy birthday to my guy @AaronBDesigns! 🎈🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/utH5kp2CDY— Ty Rogers (@_TyRogers_) June 29, 2018
#NationalCameraDay 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/M0xnbTv6l9— Ty Rogers (@_TyRogers_) June 29, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Jaron Faulds Will Transfer to U-M From Columbia
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball ITF Extra: D.J. Carton's Official
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Nation's No. 2 Player in 2020 has U-M 'Pretty High up'
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Rivals Five-Star Challenge — DL vs. OL
• Bryan Fischer, NBC Sports: Michigan's Price tag for Their 2018 Non-Conference Slate Rings up to $4.6 Million
---
