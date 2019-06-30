The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 30
Tweets of the Day:
‼ SCHOOL RECORD ALERT ‼— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) June 29, 2019
Andrew Liskowitz @AndrewLisko goes 21.15m (69-4.75) in the shot put to break his own school record by nearly a meter!
PLUS that puts him over the standards for the 2019 World Championships & the 2020 Olympics#MeatFactory #ThrowBlue #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cSeEPl4zmw
Former Skyforce players Charles Cooke III, Yante Maten and Duncan Robinson will look to lead the @MiamiHEAT in California and Las Vegas.— Sioux Falls Skyforce (@SFSkyforce) June 28, 2019
Get to know the rest of the squad and what you can expect to see at @NBASummerLeague >> https://t.co/8o5MhgHLbK pic.twitter.com/MhdjuxPzZY
DPJ is ready to BRING IT this season for the Wolverines. pic.twitter.com/wp72B41SR3— PFF College (@PFF_College) June 30, 2019
Shea Patterson made the most of his year at Michigan by making a lot of #bigtimethrows. pic.twitter.com/sEqYlompvL— PFF College (@PFF_College) June 28, 2019
Our MGoBlue Awards wrapped up yesterday, with the announcing of the Top Moments.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 29, 2019
Can you guess which was No. 1?
MGoBlue Awards: https://t.co/hp3QQAymQR pic.twitter.com/0DNfWh1PpY
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• The Wolverine Staff, INSIDE THE FORT: JUNE 29
• Brandon Brown, Four-Star CB Tony Grimes Interested In U-M But Cooling
• Austin Fox, Henning Reveals Which Recruits He's After, What Gattis' Plan Is For Him•
Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Ask Nick: Michigan football recruiting trail; how to balance Big Ten divisions
---
