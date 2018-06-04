The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 4
Tweets of the day
Jim Harbaugh says he has not named an offensive coordinator. Doesn’t necessarily need to. Likes how things have been going with the offensive staff.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) June 3, 2018
Jim Harbaugh says that two players have left the program, but wouldn’t comment on which two. Wants to let the players make their own announcements. He says the team is now under the scholarship limit.— Andrew Vailliencourt (@AndrewVcourt) June 3, 2018
When asked about running backs, Harbaugh talked about Higdon, Evans and Tru Wilson but no mention of Kareem Walker, fwiw.— Andrew Vailliencourt (@AndrewVcourt) June 3, 2018
#Michigan target Ruke Orhorhoro was impressive reps today at Grand Valley. The 2019 defensive end out of River Rouge has U-M in top 4 along with Clemson, Indiana and Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/kzmJ2UXNDY— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) June 3, 2018
Bettendorf/@QuadCityElite PG D.J. Carton makes it to final 18 for @usabasketball U18 National Team https://t.co/JSLHa5ea6g— Rob Howe (@RobHoweHN) June 3, 2018
The 2018 Elite 11 Finals Class. pic.twitter.com/QX4wEx20Qy— Elite11 (@Elite11) June 4, 2018
Bay City’s next big recruit! Devell Washington already has MAC offers from CMU, EMU, and Toledo. The big strong WR has recently been hearing from #Michigan. pic.twitter.com/6uR4j3fSWw— Kenny Jordan (@Kenny_Jordan5) June 3, 2018
These must be the same refs from the Michigan vs. OSU game back in 2016! #jtwasshort #NBAFinals18 😂🤷🏽♀️— Chris Wormley (@Chris_Wormley43) June 4, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh Says two Players are no Longer With the Team
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh Undecided on Offensive Coordinator
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Don Brown, U-M Assistants Coaching at GVSU Camp
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh, Urban Meyer Give Advice to GVSU Campers
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh on Woodson's Comments, Ohio State Game: 'It's Been Emphasized'
• Holden Walter-Warner, Busting Brackets: Michigan Basketball: Loss of John Beilein Would be Catastrophic
Question of the day
• If Jim Harbaugh were to eventually name an offensive coordinator, who would you prefer it be?
