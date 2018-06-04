Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-04 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 4

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Hg3qxgxtwnqnairxl6ed
Much of the U-M staff was in attendance to help coach at the GVSU camp on Sunday.
Andrew Vailliencourt

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"What we’re striving for is great collaboration, even though some people talk about the ‘too many chefs’ analogy. We’re looking for warriors, and I believe we have that and it’s working really well. We understand that offensively is a place of improvement for our football team. The collaboration part is what we’re striving for."
— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh at the Grand Valley State camp on Sunday.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh Says two Players are no Longer With the Team

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh Undecided on Offensive Coordinator

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Don Brown, U-M Assistants Coaching at GVSU Camp

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh, Urban Meyer Give Advice to GVSU Campers

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh on Woodson's Comments, Ohio State Game: 'It's Been Emphasized'

• Holden Walter-Warner, Busting Brackets: Michigan Basketball: Loss of John Beilein Would be Catastrophic

Question of the day

• If Jim Harbaugh were to eventually name an offensive coordinator, who would you prefer it be?

You may enter your responses here.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}