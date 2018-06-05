Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-05 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 5

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Bxoqzzwgywsncuvwpp4m
ESPN reported on Monday night that the Pistons would like to engage in further talks with Beilein.
AP Images

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"My expectations are to the moon. I know they’re missing their big dog up front from last year [defensive tackle Maurice Hurst], but pretty much everyone else of consequence is back on that defense. With all those young guys, I think the defense will be even better than last year."
— Pro Football Focus analyst Josh Liskiewitz.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Basketball Extra: Monday Night Update, Beilein and the Pistons

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: The Latest on John Beilein

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Jumbo Elliott, Steve Hutchinson on CFB Hall of Fame Ballot

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: GVSU Best of the Midwest Camp Recruiting Recap

• CBS Sports: NBA Coaching Tracker, Candidates, Rumors, Updates: Pistons Zeroing in on Dwane Casey, John Beilein

Question of the day

• How would you categorize your level of concern regarding John Beilein and the Pistons job?

You may enter your responses here.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}