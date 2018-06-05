The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 5
Tweets of the day
Detroit is interested in further conversations with former Toronto coach Dwane Casey and Michigan coach John Beilein on Pistons head coaching job, league sources tell ESPN. Both coaches have met with front office already.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 4, 2018
The UM Oline Kicking off Summer 2018 with an Italian Feast prepared by their #1 fan. Go Blue pic.twitter.com/anPG0VJLlZ— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) June 5, 2018
Michigan, Villanova, Ohio State, Washington, Notre Dame & Oklahoma had coaches at the USA U-18 Trials watching Joe Girard (34” vertical) @JG3_____ of @TheCityRocks . He’ll be cutting down his extensive list in the very near future. pic.twitter.com/MRYxTGZvXq— Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) June 4, 2018
What an incredible weekend! Thank you to everyone on the Elite 11 staff for making one of the most memorable weekends of my life possible. pic.twitter.com/SG9L86UzyK— Cade McNamara (@Cademac12_QB) June 4, 2018
Blessed to receive my 23rd offer from The University of Michigan 🔥🔥💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/Km9z4BgDrs— Jalenwydermyer (@Wydermyer81) June 4, 2018
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Basketball Extra: Monday Night Update, Beilein and the Pistons
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: The Latest on John Beilein
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Jumbo Elliott, Steve Hutchinson on CFB Hall of Fame Ballot
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: GVSU Best of the Midwest Camp Recruiting Recap
• CBS Sports: NBA Coaching Tracker, Candidates, Rumors, Updates: Pistons Zeroing in on Dwane Casey, John Beilein
• How would you categorize your level of concern regarding John Beilein and the Pistons job?
