Detroit is interested in further conversations with former Toronto coach Dwane Casey and Michigan coach John Beilein on Pistons head coaching job, league sources tell ESPN. Both coaches have met with front office already.

The UM Oline Kicking off Summer 2018 with an Italian Feast prepared by their #1 fan. Go Blue pic.twitter.com/anPG0VJLlZ

Michigan, Villanova, Ohio State, Washington, Notre Dame & Oklahoma had coaches at the USA U-18 Trials watching Joe Girard (34” vertical) @JG3_____ of @TheCityRocks . He’ll be cutting down his extensive list in the very near future. pic.twitter.com/MRYxTGZvXq

What an incredible weekend! Thank you to everyone on the Elite 11 staff for making one of the most memorable weekends of my life possible. pic.twitter.com/SG9L86UzyK

Blessed to receive my 23rd offer from The University of Michigan 🔥🔥💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/Km9z4BgDrs

"My expectations are to the moon. I know they’re missing their big dog up front from last year [defensive tackle Maurice Hurst], but pretty much everyone else of consequence is back on that defense. With all those young guys, I think the defense will be even better than last year."

• How would you categorize your level of concern regarding John Beilein and the Pistons job?

