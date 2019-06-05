News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 5

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

This isn't just another job or even a dream job — it's personal, and you have to see it succeed because it's your family. It's not another stop along the way, but instead an extra effort you want to put in.
— Jim Harbaugh on Juwan Howard

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball ITF EXTRA: On Targets Jalen Wilson, Anthony Mathis

• Andrew Hussey, Philadelphia Sportswriter On What Makes Phil Martelli A Good Coach

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Running Back

• Andrew Hussey, Three Wolverines On 2020 College Football Hall Of Fame Ballot

• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Juwan Howard Aces Phil Martelli Hire

• Brandon Brown, West Virginia Commit Devell Washington Talks Andre Seldon's Game

• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh, Chris Hutchinson Discuss Aidan's Progress At Michigan

• Brandon Brown, Freshman Dante Moore Talks U-M And Change Of Heart Involving Ohio State

• Brandon Brown, Maliq Carr Talks Josh Gattis, Future Position, Overall Recruitment, More

---

{{ article.author_name }}