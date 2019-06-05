The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 5
Tweets of the Day:
Welcome to the #B1G!! https://t.co/AkwuP0ofzg— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 4, 2019
From all of us at @UMichAthletics, we welcome Kevin Warren as the sixth Commissioner of the #B1G! pic.twitter.com/ioPckx3fZw— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 5, 2019
The Los Angeles SUPER REGIONAL is set:#GoBlue at @UCLABaseball— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 4, 2019
June 7 - 9:00 PM ET - ESPN2
June 8 - 9:00 PM ET - ESPN2
June 9 - 9:00 PM ET - ESPN2 (If Nec.)
#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/JOtu6Gjopa
Next Up: UCLA#GoBlue // #RoadToOmaha— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 4, 2019
〽️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/mrFaLJA2GL
𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗕𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱!!@umichbaseball advanced to the Los Angeles Super Regional after a convincing win against Creighton last night.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5Hz6ONKcbV— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 4, 2019
Congratulations, Tommy! 👏 pic.twitter.com/oVit54bhwe— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 4, 2019
Congratulations, Karl! 👏 pic.twitter.com/GqrxG15dbe— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 4, 2019
Congratulations, Jordan! 👏 pic.twitter.com/k0ZBtMe9sw— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 4, 2019
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball ITF EXTRA: On Targets Jalen Wilson, Anthony Mathis
• Andrew Hussey, Philadelphia Sportswriter On What Makes Phil Martelli A Good Coach
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Running Back
• Andrew Hussey, Three Wolverines On 2020 College Football Hall Of Fame Ballot
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Juwan Howard Aces Phil Martelli Hire
• Brandon Brown, West Virginia Commit Devell Washington Talks Andre Seldon's Game
• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh, Chris Hutchinson Discuss Aidan's Progress At Michigan
• Brandon Brown, Freshman Dante Moore Talks U-M And Change Of Heart Involving Ohio State
• Brandon Brown, Maliq Carr Talks Josh Gattis, Future Position, Overall Recruitment, More
---
