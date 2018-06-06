"There are three major factors we look for in a kid. They have to be a good student, and have to be able to compete in a world-class university where there are no jock degrees. They also have to be a good person — nothing gets swept under the rug here at Michigan. There are good consequences for good behavior, and bad consequences for poor behavior. They also have to wake up wanting to smash somebody — for Michigan. It takes all three of those things."

— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, on the qualities he looks for in a recruit.