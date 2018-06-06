Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-06 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 6

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Lmpz5pipbziw6u91d7e1
John Beilein has led Michigan to two national title appearances in the last six years.
AP Images

U-M on TV

What: NCAA Outdoor Championships (in Eugene, Ore.)

Sport: Men's Track and Field

When: 9:30 p.m.

Channel: ESPN2

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"There are three major factors we look for in a kid. They have to be a good student, and have to be able to compete in a world-class university where there are no jock degrees. They also have to be a good person — nothing gets swept under the rug here at Michigan. There are good consequences for good behavior, and bad consequences for poor behavior. They also have to wake up wanting to smash somebody — for Michigan. It takes all three of those things."
— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, on the qualities he looks for in a recruit.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: John Beilein Tuesday Afternoon Update

• John Borton, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Some Offseason Football Chatter

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh Explains the Three Things he Looks for in a Recruit

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Walk-on Tru Wilson Emerging as Third Running Back

• Thomas Beindit, SBNation: Is it Time for Michigan Fans to Start Worrying About John Beilein?

Question of the day

• Now that the John Beilein saga appears to be wrapping up, are you surprised he interviewed with the Pistons in the first place?

You may enter your responses here.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}