The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 6

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

Just a down-to-earth, very smart [person]. Had really educated himself about the college game. He knew about me. As he said at the press conference, he did his homework on me … He just really had been prepared in a thorough manner. What struck me was how genuine and how humble he was as a person. He didn’t walk in wearing either one of his championship rings.
— Warde Manuel on Juwan Howard

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Football: Oliver Martin Enters The Transfer Portal

• Brandon Brown, Code Blue

• Andrew Hussey, Warde Manuel Details Why He Hired Juwan Howard

• Austin Fox, Tim McCormick Explains Why Juwan Howard 'Is An A+ Hire' For Michigan

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Commits And Targets Move In New Rivals250 Update

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Wide Receiver

Brandon Brown, Star Freshman Cornerback Will Johnson Talks Mike Zordich, Visit Plans

• Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: The story of Phil Martelli’s unexpected second act at Michigan

---

