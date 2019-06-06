The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 6
Tweets of the Day:
🥇 1ST TEAM ALL-AMERICA! 🥇— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) June 6, 2019
Andrew Liskowitz goes 19.52m (64-½ ) to finish 8th in the #NCAATF shot put!
This is his 1st career outdoor All-America award in the shot put#GoBlue #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/qCQUKwVXT5
#NCAATF men's 4x400 relay | Wolverines finish in 16th place by .04 seconds to grab second-team All-America honors! #goblue pic.twitter.com/YjNAgpsbdt— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) June 6, 2019
Okayyyyy, @_Dbush11! 🔥 https://t.co/DnA47OkpAs— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 5, 2019
Enjoying a great night in NYC! A wonderful event held by Mr. Stephen Ross! Michigan is in great hands with @JuwanHoward the future is even brighter! #gOblue〽️ pic.twitter.com/k3z6QXWKWe— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) June 6, 2019
🥇 1ST TEAM ALL-AMERICA! 🥇— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) June 5, 2019
Joe Ellis goes 69.26m (227-3) to finish 8th in the #NCAATF hammer throw!
This is his 2nd career outdoor All-America award in the hammer throw#GoBlue #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/BsbRm09oYt
Gettin' swole wit JCole @colesy16 at THE MECCA 💪#GoBlue | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/6ly6fftDoo— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 5, 2019
The moment for @jimmykerr8!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 5, 2019
On the bus, following a training session.
OUR CAPTAIN ➡️ @tigers #GoBlue #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/omNyYHP3h8
Michigan closer Willie Weiss @WeissWillie named Freshman All-America https://t.co/Zg6JQe60t0 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TW0bC2ne7m— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 6, 2019
Video: Michigan Wolverines Ready for Super Regionals; Basking in @MLB Draft Selections #GoBlue | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/OYJQqzWrxf— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 6, 2019
Oh, just a few #DUDES hanging out at Hudson Yards in NYC. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/K54AwqL09Q— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 5, 2019
🚨 〽️️ GOLF NEWS 🚨— Michigan Golf (@umichgolf) June 5, 2019
We are pleased to announce Zach Barlow -- former assistant with @IlliniMGolf -- was named the 10th coach for 〽️️⛳️ TODAY!
Full details ➡️ https://t.co/LDA18Favx9#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zzsGKaO9J6
It's official. The three-point line is being moved back in 2019-20 for Division I men's basketball. Other proposed rules changes also were approved by the Playing Rules Oversight Panel. https://t.co/RhPsNXHqJz— David Worlock (@DavidWorlock) June 5, 2019
Despite having to overcome some early-season injury issues, @UMichTrack's Taylor McLaughlin is ready to make one last run at a 400m hurdles #NCAATF title this week. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/4HO7ioD1q7— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 5, 2019
Congratulations, Jack! 👏 pic.twitter.com/g4uH2xDuOE— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 5, 2019
Congratulations, Jimmy! 👏 pic.twitter.com/roLyE5X6UV— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 5, 2019
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football: Oliver Martin Enters The Transfer Portal
• Andrew Hussey, Warde Manuel Details Why He Hired Juwan Howard
• Austin Fox, Tim McCormick Explains Why Juwan Howard 'Is An A+ Hire' For Michigan
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Commits And Targets Move In New Rivals250 Update
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Wide Receiver
• Brandon Brown, Star Freshman Cornerback Will Johnson Talks Mike Zordich, Visit Plans
• Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: The story of Phil Martelli’s unexpected second act at Michigan
