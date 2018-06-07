Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 7

Austin Fox
Staff Writer

John Beilein will remain at Michigan.
U-M on TV

What: NCAA Outdoor Championships (in Eugene, Ore.)

Sport: Women's track and field

When: 7:16 p.m.

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I love the University of Michigan and I am excited about coaching our Men’s Basketball Team next season and in the years to come! Let’s go hang some more banners at “THE GREATEST UNIVERSITY IN THE WORLD”"
— Michigan head coach John Beilein on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: John Beilein Will Remain at U-M

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Report: Michigan Basketball Coach John Beilein Receives Contract Extension

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: John Beilein at U-M Just Makes Sense

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Cleveland Satellite Camp Recap

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

---

