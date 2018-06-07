The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 7
U-M on TV
What: NCAA Outdoor Championships (in Eugene, Ore.)
Sport: Women's track and field
When: 7:16 p.m.
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
I love the University of Michigan and I am excited about coaching our Men’s Basketball Team next season and in the years to come ! Let’s go hang some more banners at “THE GREATEST UNIVERSITY IN THE WORLD “#GoBlue— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) June 6, 2018
I want to join all the Michigan fans who are very happy to hear that Coach Beilein is staying at Michigan.#MGoBlue pic.twitter.com/a6CXMTcsIk— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) June 6, 2018
THE TEAM. THE TEAM. THE TEAM. https://t.co/Y86TcD3TAP— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 6, 2018
#Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Jim McElwain in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/5dW1ooR40G— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) June 7, 2018
#Michigan’s Al Washington currently throwing passes to youngsters at the camp in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/PeQXrF8JDJ— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) June 7, 2018
#Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh currently demonstrating the proper 40-stance to a youngster at a camp in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/YbNJz0z4Uh— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) June 6, 2018
#Michigan’s Greg Mattison checking out d-linemen here in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/A2jDP8XzDx— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) June 7, 2018
Michigan QB Shea Patterson drafted in 39th round of the 2018 MLB Draft https://t.co/hJ3dXY4X5k— Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) June 6, 2018
FLANAGAN FTW! Ben Flanagan @bennyflanagan outkicks Alabama's Kiprop on the home stretch to win the #NCAATF 10,000m title! He goes 28:34.53 to win by .46 of a second! pic.twitter.com/AztA5AoQ7v— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) June 7, 2018
Those who stay will be champions.— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) June 7, 2018
5th-year senior Ben Flanagan @bennyflanagan wins the @NCAATrackField 10,000m title in his final race wearing the Block M#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4vvUu8TlAB
Best coach in the country! https://t.co/w5dVkYo6xv— Mike McCray II (@BigPlayMcCray_9) June 3, 2018
We've seen this one before @Broncos! This one from a frosh J-Booty! pic.twitter.com/7qnY71VSuk— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) June 7, 2018
I’m blessed to receive my third offer from The University of Michigan. #TheBigHouse #BigTen @CoachCPartridge pic.twitter.com/2aD1uHAtjw— Keith Miles Jr (@KJmilesJr1) June 7, 2018
Blessed to have received my 2nd offer from the University Of Michigan ❗️ #ble5sed #BCL4L #Teentitans pic.twitter.com/6TFJPxRfRt— Christian Abraham (@CHRi5___A) June 7, 2018
Congratulations to our @MLB Draft Selections!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 6, 2018
Details here » https://t.co/dV795wOlOE #GoBlue #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/4oflMfmtA7
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: John Beilein Will Remain at U-M
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Report: Michigan Basketball Coach John Beilein Receives Contract Extension
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: John Beilein at U-M Just Makes Sense
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Cleveland Satellite Camp Recap
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
---
