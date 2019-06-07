News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-07 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 7

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

My goal at this point in time is to see him standing on the sideline coaching in the National Championship game. Everything that I do will be dedicated to making that happen
— Phil Martelli on Juwan Howard

Headlines: 

• The Wolverine Staff, Podcast: Talking Juwan Howard Assistants Phil Martelli, Howard Eisley, More

• Chris Balas, Phil Martelli Says Juwan Howard Will Be An Elite Recruiter

• Brandon Brown, Code Blue

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Basketball To Face Louisville In The Big 10/ACC Challenge

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Tight End

• Austin Fox, Breaking Down U-M's Situation At WR Following Oliver Martin's Departure

• Brandon Brown, Roman Wilson & Henry Gray Visits, Makari Paige Top Group, New Offers, More

• Andrew Hussey, Warde Manuel Talks Potential Night Game On Jon Jansen's Podcast

• Brandon Brown, Massive 2021 Offensive Tackle Blake Fisher Talks U-M, Return Visit

• Ryan Zinke, MLive.com: Preview, how to watch Michigan vs. No. 1 UCLA baseball in Super Regional

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}