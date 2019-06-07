The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 7
Tweets of the Day:
🚨 SCHEDULE ALERT 🚨— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 6, 2019
〽️🏀 draws @LouisvilleMBB for its 2019 ACC/B1G Challenge match-up at the KFC Yum! Center. It will be a one of six games played on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd.
It will be the first time facing each other since the 2017 NCAA Tournament#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/YL7MZ08YzX
.@umichbaseball is confident heading into its Super Regional match-up with No. 1 UCLA tomorrow. #GoBlue x #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/Zr3eJuE1lp— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 6, 2019
Another day out looking for future 〽️ichigan 〽️en! #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/kHdmk4nuZL— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) June 6, 2019
ICYMI: We are pleased to announce Zach Barlow -- former assistant with Illinois -- has been named the 10th coach for the @umichgolf men’s program.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 6, 2019
DETAILS » https://t.co/k1lnlcLU3H#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/F5wNyg5SH3
“We didn't come this far just to come this far.”— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 6, 2019
Coach Bakich (@umichbaseball) sat down for a Q & A ahead of his team’s Super Regional series with UCLA.
READ » https://t.co/KGswsFeYjk pic.twitter.com/W9qT6ujv62
Today we remember those courageous troops in Normandy who paved the way to freedom 75 years ago. #DDay75years pic.twitter.com/yKJ7nMIZDR— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 6, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• The Wolverine Staff, Podcast: Talking Juwan Howard Assistants Phil Martelli, Howard Eisley, More
• Chris Balas, Phil Martelli Says Juwan Howard Will Be An Elite Recruiter
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Basketball To Face Louisville In The Big 10/ACC Challenge
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Tight End
• Austin Fox, Breaking Down U-M's Situation At WR Following Oliver Martin's Departure
• Brandon Brown, Roman Wilson & Henry Gray Visits, Makari Paige Top Group, New Offers, More
• Andrew Hussey, Warde Manuel Talks Potential Night Game On Jon Jansen's Podcast
• Brandon Brown, Massive 2021 Offensive Tackle Blake Fisher Talks U-M, Return Visit
• Ryan Zinke, MLive.com: Preview, how to watch Michigan vs. No. 1 UCLA baseball in Super Regional
---
