The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 8
U-M on TV
What: NCAA Outdoor Championships (in Eugene, Ore.)
Sport: Women's track and field
When: 3:30 p.m.
Channel: ESPN2
What: NCAA Outdoor Championships (in Eugene, Ore.)
Sport: Men's track and field
When: 8:00 p.m.
Channel: ESPN
Tweets of the day
There are five coaches in basketball and football COMBINED that have coached in multiple national title games over the past six years:— Scott Bell (@sbell021) June 6, 2018
John Beilein
Nick Saban
Dabo Swinney
Roy Williams
Jay Wright
What kind of recruiting call could have Al Washington, Sherrone Moore and basically the entire #Michigan staff smiling and laughing all over the field?https://t.co/myN3IBqiYl pic.twitter.com/aaa3eNKmYm— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) June 7, 2018
15 days until our freshman @_iggy_braz @Castleton_ @NunezAdrien @DavidDejulius & @Brandon_Johns0 ... arrive in Ann Arbor!#GoBlue!#New2theMaize&Blue— Luke Yaklich (@CoachYak) June 7, 2018
ICYM: @SheaPatterson_1 was selected by the @Rangers in the #MLBDraft. He is the fourth Michigan QB in the last 20-plus years to be drafted by a Major League Baseball team. #GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/yH4ajdDAcN— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 7, 2018
Also drafted:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 7, 2018
Tom Brady, C: (18th Round, Montreal Expos, 1995)
Drew Henson, 3B: NY Yankees (3rd round, @Yankees, 1998)
Clayton Richard, P: (8th round, @whitesox, 2005)
Great Arms. Great Skill. Great Intelligence. #GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/sr0Nz7YH0R
.@UMich is No. ☝️#GoBlue | #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/521dqYLiFM— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 7, 2018
Claire Borchers will be the 1st Michigan #NCAATF steeplechase finalist since Anna Willard won the title & broke the collegiate record in 2007!— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) June 8, 2018
Her 9:54.52 was good for the No. 7 time from the fastest steeplechase semifinal round in meet history
She'll be back Sat. at 7:54pm ET pic.twitter.com/qGXeLTz2VZ
AFTER A GOOD TALK WITH @CoachJim4UM I AM BLESSED TO SAY I HAVE RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN ! 〽️ #GoWolverines pic.twitter.com/pUWbHNEukk— XII (@Eliasricks2020) June 7, 2018
1️⃣5️⃣#GoBlue 〽️💪 pic.twitter.com/fAalLFfVPM— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 7, 2018
Headlines
