{{ timeAgo('2018-06-08 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 8

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Jim McElwain was one of eight Michigan football coaches who was in Cleveland on Wednesday night.
Brandon Brown, TheWolverine

U-M on TV

What: NCAA Outdoor Championships (in Eugene, Ore.)

Sport: Women's track and field

When: 3:30 p.m.

Channel: ESPN2



What: NCAA Outdoor Championships (in Eugene, Ore.)

Sport: Men's track and field

When: 8:00 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I love the University of Michigan and I am excited about coaching our Men’s Basketball Team next season and in the years to come. Let’s go hang some more banners at ‘THE GREATEST UNIVESITY IN THE WORLD.’ #GoBlue"
— Granted, John Beilein posted this on Twitter on Wednesday, but it's too good not to use again.

Headlines

---

