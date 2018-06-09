Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 9

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

John Beilein is currently 65 years old.
U-M on TV

What: NCAA Outdoor Championships (in Eugene, Ore.)

Sport: Women's track and field

When: 2:30 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I had a very good college coach come up to me — I’m not going to say his name, but everybody would know it — when I came here and said, ‘Are you crazy? Why are you going to a train wreck like Michigan?’ A dumpster fire, all of these words that some of the pundits might use when they talk about an organization, and I said that’s exactly why I came to Michigan. Those things sometimes are motivating."
— Michigan head coach John Beilein on Friday morning.

Headlines

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: John Beilein Tells all About Pistons, Staying at U-M

• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting News

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Recruits Relieved Beilein is Returning

• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: John Beilein's Ability to Change Makes him Successful

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Auburn Commit George Pickens Ready for U-M OV

• Rob Dauster, NBC Sports: Did John Beilein Return to Michigan Because of a Woj-Bomb?

---

