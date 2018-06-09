The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 9
U-M on TV
What: NCAA Outdoor Championships (in Eugene, Ore.)
Sport: Women's track and field
When: 2:30 p.m.
Channel: ESPN
Tweets of the day
#AttackingTheDay #CampVibes #GoBlue Coach @CoachWash56 on the tunes. 😎 pic.twitter.com/j0TMrX8yGS— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) June 8, 2018
John Beilein loves a new challenge.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) June 8, 2018
But he loves Michigan more. https://t.co/cm2LU7NtZr
“I believe that’s the only reason I’m still coaching is that I’ve embraced change everywhere I’ve gone." — John Beilein https://t.co/91eii44dO9— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) June 8, 2018
💪💪💪💪#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fSlnZOkEE1— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 8, 2018
It’s Digital Day for @UMichFootball Ticket Packs!! Use code BIGHOUSE at 8:30 a.m. for priority access.— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) June 8, 2018
BUY NOW » https://t.co/sS6qTNGtpc
GoBlue 〽️🏈🎟 pic.twitter.com/319hVp2zDr
Headlines
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: John Beilein Tells all About Pistons, Staying at U-M
• TheWolverine Staff: Inside the Fort: Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting News
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Recruits Relieved Beilein is Returning
• Andrew Vailliencourt, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: John Beilein's Ability to Change Makes him Successful
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Auburn Commit George Pickens Ready for U-M OV
• Rob Dauster, NBC Sports: Did John Beilein Return to Michigan Because of a Woj-Bomb?
