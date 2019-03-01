Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 1

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis had 20 points against Nebraska.
Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"Maybe we played more relaxed, as well. After we got beat the other day, I think we learned a great lesson — let’s just go out and take the next right shot and don’t worry about it. "
— John Beilein

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: A Glimpse Of Life After Matthews

• Austin Fox, Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: U-M 82, Nebraska 53

• Andrew Hussey, Nebraska's Tim Miles Impressed With Michigan's Frontcourt

• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh Adds Yet Another Analyst To His Staff In Bradford Banta

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Quintin Somerville Ready To See U-M

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Heating Up With TE Theo Johnson

• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: Teske, Wolverines 'step it up'; squash Cornhuskers 82-53

