The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 1
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: Michigan 82, Nebraska 53@JonTeske posts a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds, as both he and @isaiah__02 (12 points, 10 rebounds) post double-doubles!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 1, 2019
Wolverines finish the season 1⃣7⃣-1⃣ at home in Crisler 👀#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/mZeCdzpgFu
Lead us, @1CMatthews!!#GoBlue x #HTTV pic.twitter.com/cyDsFfjepW— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 1, 2019
Domination wire to wire. 💪@JonTeske led the way and @umichbball won one on Senior Night for @1CMatthews: pic.twitter.com/LkputEF42X— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 1, 2019
Oh okay, Jordan Poole 😮 pic.twitter.com/bmwhDbBtE8— ESPN (@espn) March 1, 2019
Jordan Poole with the EMPHATIC finish 💪pic.twitter.com/L4aUojLaoE— SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 1, 2019
Final: Michigan 82, Nebraska 53 pic.twitter.com/BuKU3ROkdP— Dustin Johnston (@DJPhotoVideo) March 1, 2019
Thank you for the fantastic support this season!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 1, 2019
18-1 in this building because of you - @JohnBeilein pic.twitter.com/FphutNQhQs
We had a record-setting season here, including 15 SELLOUTS, at Crisler Center. #GoBlue x #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/hR1quo2cdp— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 1, 2019
Junior @JonTeske scored a career-best 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season and seventh of his career. He was also 3-for-3 from beyond the arc and 5-for-8 from the charity stripe.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/dhyn7Vflbs— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 1, 2019
Freshman @_iggy_braz notched his fourth 20-point game of the season, while grabbing seven rebounds.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/n6ldZrV59f— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 1, 2019
Sophomore @isaiah__02 earned his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Livers also had one block and three assists for the Maize and Blue.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/z80veq4P82— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 1, 2019
Freshman @Castleton_ almost doubled his season total, scoring 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting against Nebraska.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/uqM5vHWQhv— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 1, 2019
Junior @Xaviersimpson3 dished out 10 assists and marked the fourth time this season he has dished out 10-or-more helpers in a game.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ud9PGTq2iG— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 1, 2019
Sitting courtside at @umichbball! 👊#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Lb8ZrdCIXd— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 1, 2019
Let's get it, 2️⃣2️⃣! #GoBlue x #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/wuAyI19xbD— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 28, 2019
WATCH Karan as he begins the #NFLCombine.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 28, 2019
It all begins at 4 p.m. with the bench press. #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/b3ZzesYjUt
Up and at it. Work don’t stop.#GoBlue 〽️💪 pic.twitter.com/rA2xlpxkPJ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 1, 2019
Starting off the Big Ten Championships with GOLD!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 28, 2019
The @umichswimdive Men came from behind last night and set a new meet record in the 200-yard medley relay with a 1:22:76. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1galPnV9zm
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: A Glimpse Of Life After Matthews
• Austin Fox, Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: U-M 82, Nebraska 53
• Andrew Hussey, Nebraska's Tim Miles Impressed With Michigan's Frontcourt
• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh Adds Yet Another Analyst To His Staff In Bradford Banta
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Quintin Somerville Ready To See U-M
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Heating Up With TE Theo Johnson
• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: Teske, Wolverines 'step it up'; squash Cornhuskers 82-53
---
