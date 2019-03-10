Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-10 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 10

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis led the team with 20 points against MSU.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day:

"This is a great time for big time basketball in this state and it's wonderful"
— John Beilein

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recap: Wolverines Lose 12-Point Lead, Game At MSU

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Darion Green-Warren Decommits From Oklahoma

• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball collapses in 2nd half of loss to Michigan State, 75-63

• Aria Gerson, The Michigan Daily: Michigan collapses in second half, falls to Spartans, 75-63

{{ article.author_name }}