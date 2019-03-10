The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 10
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: Michigan State 75, Michigan 63@_iggy_braz scores 20, while Poole nets 15 for the Wolverines in the final regular season contest.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/3O2R3m7FRY— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 10, 2019
Freshman @_iggy_braz recorded his 10th 20-point scoring effort for the Maize and Blue, making three from beyond the arc.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KRBKgfed23— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 10, 2019
Sophomore Jordan Poole scored 15 points and also made three from beyond the arc for the Wolverines.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/uULFqtv4y3— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 10, 2019
Junior @Xaviersimpson3 dishes out five assists for the Maize and Blue and scored six points. #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/z7V4TOaYjK— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 10, 2019
IGGY! 💪@umichbball is off to a hot start in East Lansing with the title on the line: pic.twitter.com/cDnKsXvrEN— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 10, 2019
For the 3rd year in a row, Joe Ellis is a FIRST-TEAM ALL-AMERICAN in the #NCAATF weight throw!— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) March 9, 2019
He finishes 6th with a throw of 22.38m (73-5.25)#MeatFactory #ThrowBlue #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FmSBiTIGDG
Heartbreaker in Indy. #goblue pic.twitter.com/nGesxOFs1a— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 10, 2019
Final: Michigan can't muster enough offense in a 4-1 setback to USC. #GoBlue returns to action first thing in the morning with a 10:30 a.m. game at Dodger Stadium vs. Oklahoma State. pic.twitter.com/J3QMckSFL8— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 10, 2019
Thank you to the greatest fans in college hockey for supporting us all season.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TyLyozaZXN— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 10, 2019
Disappointing end to a success spring break. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/G6N9y3M1Fk— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) March 9, 2019
.@nicolemunger10 changed up the hair and finished with 20 points - hitting five triples - in the contest. #goblue #highbun pic.twitter.com/aGMnjfIuDi— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 10, 2019
Wolverines will now await their postseason fate after going 21-11 this season and finishing fourth in the Big Ten with an 11-7 record. #goblue pic.twitter.com/EfInDH7dWO— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 10, 2019
.@umichbaseball took down No. ✌️ UCLA last night, 7-5!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 9, 2019
It's the Wolverines first win against a top-5 team since 2015.
Read the recap » https://t.co/S73Ocxzst7 pic.twitter.com/oLpJRReCZm
8⃣-0⃣@UMichWLAX set a new program record for wins yesterday with a 17-2 win against Kent State. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tNn5vuZmZK— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 9, 2019
.@kstorr_65kg gets the late reversal to outlast Moran and claim the 2-1 win. @umichwrestling pic.twitter.com/R0YwE1agVL— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 9, 2019
Amine holds on for the 6-5 decision over Lydy! @umichwrestling pic.twitter.com/iup8ZX5sEv— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 10, 2019
One day closer to Spring Ball! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7aYc4LXQ2k— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 9, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recap: Wolverines Lose 12-Point Lead, Game At MSU
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Darion Green-Warren Decommits From Oklahoma
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball collapses in 2nd half of loss to Michigan State, 75-63
• Aria Gerson, The Michigan Daily: Michigan collapses in second half, falls to Spartans, 75-63
