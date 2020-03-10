The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 10
Tweets of the day
This might be the highlight of the NBA season: @D_Bo20 and @moritz_weasley with double technical fouls.https://t.co/n7UrXF1wwK pic.twitter.com/DiXRgEIwp2— Dylan Burkhardt (@umhoops) March 9, 2020
The all-@B1GMBBall second team players are also pretty, pretty good. pic.twitter.com/XyaCSwxjfM— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 9, 2020
Senior @Xaviersimpson3 earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 9, 2020
Simpson reached 1,000 points in his senior season and leads the nation with 7.9 assists per game, having 8 games with 10-or-more helpers.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Xvm9zZPmjJ
Franz Wagner notches All-Big Ten Freshman Team honors, averaging 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 9, 2020
Wagner was a 3x Big Ten Freshman of the Week.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/CgfKAJNHAU
Junior @isaiah__02 earns Big Ten Honorable Mention by the media.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 9, 2020
Livers is averaging 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds in 21 games played.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/iI3daiwIC8
Zavier Simpson, Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers all earned Big Ten honors this season!— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 9, 2020
Details: https://t.co/fo5N2Xb0US
〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/MyuWOKmiwk
Michigan in the polls this week!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/RHuOOCuYYb— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 9, 2020
Dylan Larkin answers plea to join @ChildrenOfYost during the series clincher on Saturday night: https://t.co/NvhAGOT53I#GoBlue | @umichhockey pic.twitter.com/br2LJIHx1R— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 9, 2020
Yost Built: Sweeping Sparty pic.twitter.com/e2m3GsvxBW— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 9, 2020
March 9, 2020
Measured at 6’7 today without shoes... you know what that means. I’m listing myself as 6’8 now I don’t care😂😂😭— Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) March 9, 2020
March 10, 2020 Happy Birthday Rich Strenger - https://t.co/LvQgNcpQY9 pic.twitter.com/PsX8xhacyz— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) March 10, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan Attempting To Continue Its Big Ten Tournament Success This Week
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Michigan Offensive Line Recruiting Scoop
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Isaiah Livers, Zavier Simpson, Franz Wagner Earn Big Ten Honors
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Monday Musings - Final Regular Season Hoops Thoughts
• Mike DePrisco, NBC Sports Washington: If anyone knows how to get under Duncan Robinson's skin, it's former roommate Moe Wagner
---
