The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 12
Tweets of the Day:
Ignas Brazdeikis of @umichbball selected as the 2018-19 #B1GMBBall Freshman of the Year by conference coaches and media. pic.twitter.com/s9Kqlzny5J— Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) March 11, 2019
For the 17th straight week, 〽️🏀 stays among the nation's top 12— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 11, 2019
AP Poll ➡️ 10th
Coaches Poll ➡️ 11th#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/YesuXpa9Ei
Yup! Couldn't agree more @BTNJonCrispin #GoBlue 〽️🏀 https://t.co/ZuN6NavZ6p— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 11, 2019
#B1GMBBall Honors➡️ for the first time in 34 years, 〽️🏀 has 🖐 Wolverines awarded All-Big Ten honors!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 11, 2019
Ignas Brazdeikis, 2nd team (C&M)
Zavier Simpson, 2nd team (C&M)
Jordan Poole, HM (C&M)
Jon Teske, HM (C&M)
Charles Matthews (M)#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uQjxDYj8UO
#B1GMBBall Honors➡️ for first time since 2012 and for 7th time in 〽️🏀 history, a Wolverine has been named the conference's Freshman of the Year!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 11, 2019
Congrats to @_iggy_braz, who earned the honor from BOTH the coaches & media#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vW6kwnF98a
#B1GMBBall Honors➡️ in addition to his FOY honor, @_iggy_braz was named to the B1G's All-Freshman team -- first Wolverine since @DerrickWalton10 to earn a spot on the rookie team in 2014!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 11, 2019
Make that 👌 B1G honors for Iggy!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/c86VfNDCPH
#B1GMBBall Honors➡️ for just the third time in 〽️🏀 history a Wolverine has been named to the B1G's All-Defensive Team!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 11, 2019
Congrats to @Xaviersimpson3, who joins @EkpeUdoh (2008) & @JustJMo (2013) on U-M's list.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/z25X0Tk6bw
The future is bright for @umichbball, and @_iggy_braz is a big reason why.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 11, 2019
Let's hear from the 2018-19 B1G Freshman of the Year. pic.twitter.com/JHL4yoa2NV
B1G arenas boo when they see @_iggy_braz do it.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 11, 2019
The @umichbball F knew just one way to celebrate winning B1G frosh of the year. pic.twitter.com/Ai5XoyuG4O
The 2018-19 #B1GMBBall All-Big Ten Second Team as selected by conference coaches and media. pic.twitter.com/nTSfaoFGQa— Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) March 11, 2019
New week.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 11, 2019
Let's dominate. #GoBlue x #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/QNRVXbD0z0
I'm ready for @marchmadness to begin. I had a little spare time so I decided to re-create the Jordan Poole buzzer beater with Lego. #madness pic.twitter.com/a8cEi1MmSD— Jared Jacobs (@goldyeller) March 11, 2019
ICYMI @UMichWLAX took down No. 25 Towson yesterday to remain undefeated!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 11, 2019
👀 Check out the highlights 👇#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TLijktcNU8
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Five Wolverines Earn Big Ten Honors
• Andrew Hussey, By The Numbers: What Went Wrong For Michigan Basketball Against MSU
• Austin Fox, Michigan Basketball's Final 2018-19 Regular Season Statistics
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Quarterback
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Spring Preview: The Quarterbacks
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Falls To No. 10 In AP Poll
• Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football Spring Preview: Defensive Line
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Class Of 2020 Updates
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Charles Matthews almost played vs. MSU; ankle not quite right
