{{ timeAgo('2019-03-12 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 12

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year Monday.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"It is an absolute honor to earn the Big Ten's Freshman of the Year award"
— Ignas Brazdeikis

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Five Wolverines Earn Big Ten Honors

• Andrew Hussey, By The Numbers: What Went Wrong For Michigan Basketball Against MSU

• Austin Fox, Michigan Basketball's Final 2018-19 Regular Season Statistics

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Quarterback

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Spring Preview: The Quarterbacks

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Falls To No. 10 In AP Poll

• Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football Spring Preview: Defensive Line

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Class Of 2020 Updates

• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Charles Matthews almost played vs. MSU; ankle not quite right

---

