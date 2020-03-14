News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-14 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 14

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“The last couple of days have been the toughest of my coaching career. It's been a mixture of disbelief, grief and uncertainty, but I have also been uplifted by the strength and love among all our student-athletes, coaches, support staff and the larger softball community."
— Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins on Twitter Friday night.

Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Zavier Simpson's dad Talks Shock of Season Ending, Next Steps for 'X'

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Coronavirus Pandemic Halts Michigan's Recruiting Efforts

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Records Zavier Simpson Broke During his Illustrious Michigan Career

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Simpson, Teske Disappointed, but go out Winners

• Charean Williams, ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports: Shea Patterson, Other Michigan Players Hold Their own pro day

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}