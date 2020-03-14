The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 14
Tweets of the day
Jon Teske’s Instagram farewell: “I’ll cherish these memories that I’ve made forever and will never forget my brothers.” pic.twitter.com/GbU1ca0Giw— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) March 13, 2020
No X ... THANK YOU!#GoBlue FOREVER 〽️🏀 https://t.co/U2uvbGnn1u— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 14, 2020
They combined on so many @umichbball baskets.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 13, 2020
We're gonna miss @Xaviersimpson3 ➡️ @JonTeske highlights. pic.twitter.com/xKpbjFJw6k
So, the college careers of @umichbball co-captains Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske are over, just like that.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 13, 2020
FEATURE » https://t.co/izBXnFCATf#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/SacdW6pfJY
DPJ on the “pro day” he participated in today near Toledo with Shea Patterson and Sean McKeon pic.twitter.com/dmTlo0wxTU— angelique seremetis (@chengelis) March 13, 2020
Sean McKeon on his “pro day” today pic.twitter.com/MPl7WNr4KG— angelique seremetis (@chengelis) March 13, 2020
Shea Patterson warming up w Sean McKeon prior to their “pro day” pic.twitter.com/IQJdCjdN9w— angelique seremetis (@chengelis) March 13, 2020
Shea Patterson, Sean McKeon and DPJ here in Rossford, Ohio to go through their own Pro Day. Will be recorded and sent to NFL teams and scouts pic.twitter.com/Z3TRPv1xJk— angelique seremetis (@chengelis) March 13, 2020
DPJ warming up pic.twitter.com/67ezwhHytB— angelique seremetis (@chengelis) March 13, 2020
The seniors, man, my heart is heavy and goes out to each and every one of you great young men. https://t.co/FzvqscnXqU— Steve Kornacki (@SKORNACKI) March 13, 2020
“The last couple of days have been the toughest of my coaching career. It's been a mixture of disbelief, grief and uncertainty, but I have also been uplifted by the strength and love among all our student-athletes, coaches, support staff and the larger softball community.— Carol Hutchins (@UMCoachHutch) March 14, 2020
The influenza epidemic and #AnnArbor. Image: @michigandaily, Oct. 12, 1918. #UMich pic.twitter.com/pi8topM26y— University of Michigan Heritage Project (@umheritage) March 13, 2020
Adversity does not define us. It can Refine us. pic.twitter.com/VEdTiMgE6B— Austin Hatch (@AustinHatch30) March 13, 2020
March 14, 2020 Rest in Peace Len Ford - https://t.co/ve79o03BXi pic.twitter.com/whRQefAJhD— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) March 14, 2020
March 13, 2020 Rest in Peace Walter Horton - https://t.co/hKyu7SWesk pic.twitter.com/WZB2e5UrRO— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) March 13, 2020
ICYMI... https://t.co/q3pDwdImps— The M Den (@TheMDen) March 13, 2020
The Nike Hoop Summit has now followed suit. The April 10 event has been cancelled. Follows yesterday’s cancellation of the McDonald’s All-American Game https://t.co/atKu7EPi2F— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) March 13, 2020
Sources: Nike has cancelled both spring live recruiting periods for men's basketball. EYBL Session 1 (Indianapolis, April 17-19) and Session 2 (Atlanta, April 24-26).— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 13, 2020
EYBL 2020 Update pic.twitter.com/3oFGic50JH— EliteYouthBasketball (@NikeEYB) March 13, 2020
Source: The NCAA has suspended recruiting for all sports both on and off campus until April 15th.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 13, 2020
Reports that NCAA has suspended all recruiting activities until at least April 15.— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) March 13, 2020
That is the start of the Spring Evaluation Period but also means at least two potential official visit weekends are erased. I discussed those implications on the Podcast https://t.co/GZBxRyuuUj
Happy Friday my people. Even tho we are faced with this difficult obstacle globally. Let’s continue to push thru! Have a great Day🙏— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) March 13, 2020
💙 #Team43 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XeAhr9544P— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) March 13, 2020
Love our guys. 💙 #Team98 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BUYAG66qbf— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 13, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Zavier Simpson's dad Talks Shock of Season Ending, Next Steps for 'X'
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Coronavirus Pandemic Halts Michigan's Recruiting Efforts
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Records Zavier Simpson Broke During his Illustrious Michigan Career
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Simpson, Teske Disappointed, but go out Winners
• Charean Williams, ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports: Shea Patterson, Other Michigan Players Hold Their own pro day
---
