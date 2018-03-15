Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
U-M on TV
What: Montana vs. Michigan
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 9:50 p.m.
Channel: TBS
Tweets of the day
🔥 SQUAD 🔥#GoBlue | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/blnPs9vpvS— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 15, 2018
⏳ L O A D I N G ⌛️#GoBlue | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/a9NPKlPL3A— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 15, 2018
Practice Day: ✔️#GoBlue| #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/aoRwrl6KX7— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 15, 2018
HANDS // @theprophet_5 x @EliJBrooks #GoBlue | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/xNH9Qr1uKL— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 15, 2018
We always have time for the kids. Well done, @umichbball!#GoBlue | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/SRomnUM3an— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 14, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
Question of the day
• Of the 16 coaches who have led Michigan's basketball program, which one has the highest winning percentage while in Ann Arbor?
You may enter your responses here.
---
