March 15, 2018

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 15

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

U-M held an open practice in Wichita on Wednesday.

U-M on TV

What: Montana vs. Michigan

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 9:50 p.m.

Channel: TBS

Quote of the day

"He's a great friend, and he did a fantastic job at Michigan ... and we're always thinking how we can bring former coaches and former players back. We've really done a great job. He's been coaching at San Diego State, so he could never make it back to some of our reunions. That's something we're very hopeful to do in the future."
— Michigan head coach John Beilein on former U-M head man Steve Fisher

• Of the 16 coaches who have led Michigan's basketball program, which one has the highest winning percentage while in Ann Arbor?

